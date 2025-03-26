Mrajeeb Al Fhood Residents Receive Ramadan Meals On Zayed Humanitarian Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:33 AM
Mrajeeb Al Fhood, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The administration of the UAE-Jordanian camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood continues their humanitarian initiatives throughout the holy month of Ramadan.
To mark Zayed Humanitarian Day, Ramadan Iftar meals were distributed to the camp residents, including Syrian refugees and underprivileged families living in informal shelters outside the camp.
Saif Khalifa Al Suwaidi, head of the UAE relief team, said that this initiative honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.
“Since the beginning of the holy month, we have launched several humanitarian initiatives to support our refugee brothers and underprivileged families in Jordan. This includes distributing food parcels through registered charities across the Kingdom, continuing Sheikh Zayed’s path of humanitarian work,” he expalined.
The meal distribution coincided with the conclusion of the camp’s Ramadan Sports Tournament, which drew a large audience of UAE relief team volunteers and camp residents, fostering a vibrant and competitive spirit during the holy month.
Al Suwaidi noted that the tournament has become an annual tradition, aimed at strengthening bonds among camp residents, promoting a culture of sports, physical fitness, and instilling a sense of positivity among the youth.
Four teams participated in the tournament: the Emirates Red Crescent, the Jordanian Security in Mrajeeb Al Fhood, the Jordanian Security at Mukhayzin Al Gharbi -Al Azraq camp, and a team representing the Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents.
The competition included football, volleyball, and a spirited tug-of-war contest. There was also a special event for the elderly featuring a 100-meter race and a tug-of-war match, adding enthusiasm and joy to the festivities.
Recent Stories
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut
IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & t ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in ..
UAE PASS wins Gold Award at IESE Public Sector Transformation Awards 2025
UAE Women's Tour wins 2025 ISC Global Award
Arab Parliament condemns new Israeli agency for displacing Palestinians from Gaz ..
King of Jordan arrives in UAE on fraternal visit, welcomed by UAE President
Muslim Council of Elders' female envoys spread values of tolerance, coexistence ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day2 minutes ago
-
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza2 minutes ago
-
India dominates global milk market, contributing 25% of production2 minutes ago
-
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties2 minutes ago
-
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip3 minutes ago
-
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut3 minutes ago
-
IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & technology3 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in southwest Niger4 minutes ago
-
European Commission strengthens protection for EU steel industry4 minutes ago
-
School of Life celebrates languages, launches Impact Track Phase 24 minutes ago
-
UAE PASS wins Gold Award at IESE Public Sector Transformation Awards 20254 minutes ago
-
UAE Women's Tour wins 2025 ISC Global Award4 minutes ago