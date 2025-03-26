Open Menu

Mrajeeb Al Fhood Residents Receive Ramadan Meals On Zayed Humanitarian Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:33 AM

Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day

Mrajeeb Al Fhood, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The administration of the UAE-Jordanian camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood continues their humanitarian initiatives throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

To mark Zayed Humanitarian Day, Ramadan Iftar meals were distributed to the camp residents, including Syrian refugees and underprivileged families living in informal shelters outside the camp.

Saif Khalifa Al Suwaidi, head of the UAE relief team, said that this initiative honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.

“Since the beginning of the holy month, we have launched several humanitarian initiatives to support our refugee brothers and underprivileged families in Jordan. This includes distributing food parcels through registered charities across the Kingdom, continuing Sheikh Zayed’s path of humanitarian work,” he expalined.

The meal distribution coincided with the conclusion of the camp’s Ramadan Sports Tournament, which drew a large audience of UAE relief team volunteers and camp residents, fostering a vibrant and competitive spirit during the holy month.

Al Suwaidi noted that the tournament has become an annual tradition, aimed at strengthening bonds among camp residents, promoting a culture of sports, physical fitness, and instilling a sense of positivity among the youth.

Four teams participated in the tournament: the Emirates Red Crescent, the Jordanian Security in Mrajeeb Al Fhood, the Jordanian Security at Mukhayzin Al Gharbi -Al Azraq camp, and a team representing the Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents.

The competition included football, volleyball, and a spirited tug-of-war contest. There was also a special event for the elderly featuring a 100-meter race and a tug-of-war match, adding enthusiasm and joy to the festivities.

Related Topics

Football Sports Syria UAE Event Refugee Race Ramadan

Recent Stories

Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals o ..

Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day

2 minutes ago
 Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ti ..

UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

2 minutes ago
 17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes ..

17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

3 minutes ago
 ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut

ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut

3 minutes ago
 IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with ..

IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & t ..

3 minutes ago
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrori ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE PASS wins Gold Award at IESE Public Sector Tra ..

UAE PASS wins Gold Award at IESE Public Sector Transformation Awards 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE Women's Tour wins 2025 ISC Global Award

UAE Women's Tour wins 2025 ISC Global Award

4 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament condemns new Israeli agency for di ..

Arab Parliament condemns new Israeli agency for displacing Palestinians from Gaz ..

5 minutes ago
 King of Jordan arrives in UAE on fraternal visit, ..

King of Jordan arrives in UAE on fraternal visit, welcomed by UAE President

5 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders' female envoys spread val ..

Muslim Council of Elders' female envoys spread values of tolerance, coexistence ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East