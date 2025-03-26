Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Mrajeeb Al Fhood, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The administration of the UAE-Jordanian camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood continues their humanitarian initiatives throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

To mark Zayed Humanitarian Day, Ramadan Iftar meals were distributed to the camp residents, including Syrian refugees and underprivileged families living in informal shelters outside the camp.

Saif Khalifa Al Suwaidi, head of the UAE relief team, said that this initiative honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.

“Since the beginning of the holy month, we have launched several humanitarian initiatives to support our refugee brothers and underprivileged families in Jordan. This includes distributing food parcels through registered charities across the Kingdom, continuing Sheikh Zayed’s path of humanitarian work,” he expalined.

The meal distribution coincided with the conclusion of the camp’s Ramadan Sports Tournament, which drew a large audience of UAE relief team volunteers and camp residents, fostering a vibrant and competitive spirit during the holy month.

Al Suwaidi noted that the tournament has become an annual tradition, aimed at strengthening bonds among camp residents, promoting a culture of sports, physical fitness, and instilling a sense of positivity among the youth.

Four teams participated in the tournament: the Emirates Red Crescent, the Jordanian Security in Mrajeeb Al Fhood, the Jordanian Security at Mukhayzin Al Gharbi -Al Azraq camp, and a team representing the Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents.

The competition included football, volleyball, and a spirited tug-of-war contest. There was also a special event for the elderly featuring a 100-meter race and a tug-of-war match, adding enthusiasm and joy to the festivities.