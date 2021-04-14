UrduPoint.com
MRO Exhibition To Showcase Expert Speakers, Key Industry Topics For Aviation Sector

Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) exhibition, will highlight the latest innovation in key areas including sustainability, digitalisation, workforce and passenger confidence within aviation sector through its new Go Live! Theatre feature.

The event, taking place on 15th-16th June, 2021, at Dubai World Trade Centre, will offer complimentary content for all attendees alongside its long-standing exhibition focused on connecting buyers and service providers in the commercial aviation aftermarket.

As part of the show floor agenda at MRO middle East, airline officials will analyse ways to restore passenger confidence and how implementing technologies and processes can drive recovery within travel in the future. The content will also focus on how technology and digitalisation will continue to help the industry get to a new normal and help the aftermarket with revamping operations.

"Spotlight on sustainability" session will demonstrate how a combination of technology advances, operations and sustainable aviation fuel are needed to meet climate change targets.

"Exploring innovation initiatives and the digital strategies put in place by airlines and MROs for their recovery will be a key part of the event this year," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director at Aviation Week Network.

"MRO Middle East will analyse what technologies have garnered interest and excitement in recent months and facilitated new working methods for long-term use. Sustainability will also be high on the agenda as the industry continues to set targets for greater energy efficiency in the future. These areas of content focus will be reflected in the service and solution providers attendees will be able to meet on the exhibition floor. We look forward to welcoming industry stakeholders to the event," she added.

New for 2021, the Go Live! Theatre will host two days of engaging content. This will complement the exhibition, allowing for expanded networking and the opportunity to learn from expert speakers on crucial industry issues. In addition, further networking areas have been added to enhance attendees’ ability to safely reconnect in person.

The joint organisers of MRO Middle East, Tarsus Group, also announced that the Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) event will not be taking place in 2021 and looked forward to its return in 2022.

