MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospace hub

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) MRO middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) 2025 witnessed their largest edition to date, with record-breaking attendance, significant deals and announcements, and global experts engaging in sessions on key industry themes.

The co-located events welcomed 8,342 attendees, an 11 percent increase from a previous record in 2024. Over 100 countries were represented, and 268 exhibitors showcased their latest aftermarket products and services.

Some of the notable announcements included Etihad Engineering, one of the world’s leading aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services providers, citing that it aims to double its revenues from around US$270 million at the end of 2023 to US$540 million by 2030, along with adding significant hangar capacity in Abu Dhabi as part of a broader growth strategy. Satair, an Airbus Services company, and Etihad Engineering also announced their intention to enter into an agreement for an Integrated Material Services (IMS) supply chain solution, underscoring the industry’s evolution and investment in new facilities and technologies.

During a fireside chat on scaling up Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Brian Long, Regional Managing Director for Middle East and North Africa for Boeing, said, “Scaling SAF is essential, but it must remain truly sustainable. The biggest challenge is building the ecosystem—reducing costs, increasing production, and ensuring airlines procure SAF despite its significantly higher cost compared to conventional fuel. Effective policies are key to supporting SAF development. The UAE has the full value chain in place to lead, and its leadership recognises this critical challenge. Their achievements are commendable, and we believe the UAE will continue to drive SAF adoption globally.”

In a region where aviation is a key driver of economic development, the panel ‘The Future of MRO in the Middle East’ featured insights from Marcel Gerth-Noritzsch, Director Operations Aero Engine MRO at SANAD; Natalie Stone, Director, LEAP Material Solutions, Customer Programs at GE Aerospace; and Eng Guan Tay, Manager at ST Engineering.

During the panel, Marcel Gerth-Noritzsch highlighted, “The region has the potential to become one of the world’s leading aviation hubs, but achieving this requires strong collaboration among airlines, OEMs, MROs, and government regulators to shape a unified vision for the future. Strengthening local supply chains and investing in the next generation of aviation professionals will also be critical. By working with universities and schools to establish dedicated aviation programs, we can build a sustainable pipeline of talent and reinforce the region’s long-term position in the industry.”

Meanwhile, the session titled ‘Next-Gen Cabin Concepts’ highlighted how sustainability is driving innovation in aircraft interior design, leading to the development of cutting-edge cabin and seating solutions. “Circular aviation plays a crucial role in maximising the value of aircraft parts throughout their lifecycle, ensuring efficiency both during and after use,” said Dr. Davinder Surah, Aviation and Aerospace Engineering Specialist at the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training at Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College. “Beyond sustainability, it also has a significant cost impact, influencing the development of new materials and driving more efficient resource utilisation across the industry."

Reflecting on the overall impact of the event, Waleed Muhiddin, Chief Marketing Officer at AMAC Aerospace, said, “AMAC Aerospace Group is proud to be part of MRO Middle East, with a steady flow of engaging conversations and business solutions. As a group, we bridge the commercial sector with business aviation, whereby we can offer maintenance solutions with engineering capabilities. The show has demonstrated the need to offset expensive show costs with more regional and agile conventions like these MRO shows.”

The next edition of MRO Middle East and AIME will take place from 4-5 February 2026.