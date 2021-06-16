MRO Middle East demonstrates positive outlook for aviation sector recovery in region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) MRO middle East commenced today at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), welcoming industry leaders, buyers and specialists from across the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) segment of the aviation industry.

An opening session by Michael Wette, Partner at Oliver Wyman highlighted the continuing challenges the aviation sector faces but also revealed some positive signs and predictions. Recent forecasts by the consultancy predict that the Middle East global commercial fleet is forecast to have long-term growth of 4.2 percent CAGR, recovering to its pre-COVID size in 2023. A survey conducted shows that the majority of respondents expect MRO demand to recover in 2022.

Wette commented: "Airlines and MROs have shown incredible versatility to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. The smaller fleet that emerges in 2022 will be more lean and efficient. However, labour availability will soon return as a critical challenge for MRO."

During the busy opening day of MRO Middle East, Boeing and Turkish Technic announced today a renewed tailored parts package agreement, extending the MRO providerâ€™s current contract by three years. The contract will enable Turkish Technic to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and access to a global network of parts and component services.

Joramco and VD Gulf (UAE) also signed a framework agreement on MRO cooperation. Under the agreement, both independent MROs aim to expand their existing capabilities and capacity, optimize their synergies for a one-stop-shop upscaled customer experience, in addition to encouraging and promoting sustainable development for both organisations.

Jeff Wilkinson, Joramco CEO, commented, "We are excited to work hand in hand with VD Gulf to extend our support and commitment to our valued customers across the globe. This successful collaboration shows that Joramco and VD Gulf are both trusted MRO companies and will form the future of the MRO industry in the region to adapt to customersâ€™ needs".

Other exhibitors at this yearâ€™s MRO Middle East include Etihad Airways Engineering, Jordan Aeronautical-Systems Company, Liebherr Middle East, Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, Sanad, Inc. SR Technics, and Turkish Technic.

Felipe Cano, Commercial Director, Buildair Engineering & Architecture, commented: "Weâ€™re exhibiting our latest and innovative airtight technology fitted hangars, at this yearâ€™s MRO Exhibition, which is a great platform to showcase new technology. It is also the right place for us to reconnect and realign with the industry and plan for future growth."

MRO Middle East features a two-day free to attend Go Live! Theater with an agenda led by more than 25 expert speakers from the region.

MRO Middle East maintains the highest standard of health and safety measures, including contactless registration, face mask mandates and social distancing. Proof of vaccination or PCR tests are not mandatory for trade exhibitions in Dubai.