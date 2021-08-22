UrduPoint.com

MSCI Upgrades ADCB's ESG Rating To ‘AA’ Driven By Leading Digital Transformation Initiatives To Support Small Businesses

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 09:30 PM

MSCI upgrades ADCB&#039;s ESG rating to ‘AA’ driven by leading digital transformation initiatives to support small businesses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) has received an upgrade in its MSCI ESG rating to ‘AA’ from ‘A’ driven by "leading digital transformation initiatives" to support small businesses as well as its robust customer data protection and information security practices.

Following the upgrade, ADCB is now ranked by MSCI as a global "leader" and in the top 29 percent of companies included in the MSCI ACWI global equity index for managing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.

ADCB’s strong performance in the "social" aspect played an important role in the rating upgrade. MSCI highlighted the Bank’s digital services, particularly those supporting small businesses during the global pandemic. ADCB remains committed to serving under-banked segments of the economy and operates a dedicated division catering to the needs of new start-ups and microbusinesses.

In the area of human capital development, the Bank received "top" rankings relative to peers for talent pipeline development and its graduate trainee programme in recognition of ADCB’s actions on career and skills advancement, particularly for UAE Nationals.

ADCB achieved industry-leading scores for consumer financial protection, robust data security and compliance, while highlighting the frequency of system audits and employee training. ADCB’s governance score has increased, with the Bank ranking above average globally for business ethics, while MSCI noted favourably the low environmental intensity of the Bank’s loan portfolio.

The ESG rating upgrade by MSCI places ADCB amongst corporate leaders globally. By effectively managing ESG risks and opportunities, ADCB is contributing to socio-economic development in the UAE and ensuring long-term sustainability of our business.

This institutional strength allows us to provide consistently high-quality service to our customers and play a progressive and supportive role in our wider community. ADCB has embarked on a comprehensive ESG journey that will be embedded into our five-year business strategy. We are continuously building on our ESG framework, which incorporates robust policies and processes, materiality assessments and target setting.

Related Topics

Loan Business UAE Abu Dhabi Bank From Top Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank s ..

Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank sign agreement to boost manufac ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority continues international cul ..

Sharjah Book Authority continues international cultural campaign in Paris

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

2 hours ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

3 hours ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.