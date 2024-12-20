Open Menu

MSF Report Exposes Israel’s Campaign Of Total Destruction In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 02:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) GAZA, 19th December, 2024 (WAM) – Repeated Israeli military attacks on Palestinian civilians over the last 14 months, the dismantling of the health care system and other essential infrastructure, the suffocating siege, and the systematic denial of humanitarian assistance are destroying the conditions of life in Gaza, according to a new Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) report, Gaza: Life in a death trap.

MSF is urgently calling on all parties, once again, for an immediate ceasefire to save lives and enable the flow of humanitarian aid.

“People in Gaza are struggling to survive apocalyptic conditions, but nowhere is safe, no one is spared, and there is no exit from this shattered enclave,” says Christopher Lockyear, MSF secretary general, who visited Gaza earlier this year.

