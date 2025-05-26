Open Menu

MT Group Launches Phase 2 Of Supply Chain Expansion In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) MT Group today announced the launch of phase 2 of its supply chain expansion in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in the Emirate’s advanced manufacturing objectives.

The launch includes the establishment of a large-scale valve manufacturing facility and a forging unit, both under MT Group subsidiaries MT OKAY and MT YINGLIU.

Following the successful commissioning of the Group’s phase 1 facility, the phase 2 expansion is being facilitated in collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and MT Valves, further deepening the company’s industrial presence in the Emirate.

The new phase will be jointly implemented by MT OKAY and MT YINGLIU, both affiliate companies within MT Group, while MT Valve and Industries International, which led phase 1, will coordinate efforts for this next stage.

Located on a site spanning over 11,500 square metres, the manufacturing facility will integrate smart manufacturing technologies, including automation and digital control systems, to deliver high-performance industrial valves of up to 56 inches in diameter, engineered for use in sectors such as energy, water, and heavy infrastructure.

With a planned investment of up to AED100 million, the facility is expected to generate around 200 skilled jobs, including roles in engineering, operations, and digital manufacturing.

The industrial forging unit, spanning 12,000 sqm, will introduce the UAE’s first forging operation for precision free and pattern forging, producing components from 2 to 48 inches in diameter.

The plant will support high-spec applications across the industrial and energy sectors, utilising smart, energy-efficient systems.

Construction on the facility is now underway, backed by a capital investment of up to AED100 million and the creation of approximately 100 new specialist roles.

Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Industry and Trade Officer at ADIO, commented, “MT Group’s continued investment in Abu Dhabi is a testament to the Emirate’s role as a trusted partner for industrial innovators seeking to scale globally. With world-class infrastructure, advanced regulatory frameworks and a business-friendly environment, Abu Dhabi offers a compelling platform for manufacturers ready to transform supply chains and expand to international markets.”

Snow Feinan Li, Vice Chair and Group board Member of MT Group, stated, “This expansion marks a defining chapter in MT Group’s journey in the Abu Dhabi. By investing in strategic manufacturing capabilities, we are not only localising supply but also exceeding the highest international benchmarks. Abu Dhabi offers a unique value proposition for industrial innovation and export excellence, and we are proud to contribute to the emirate’s position as the region’s most competitive industrial hub.”

