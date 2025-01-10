Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2025 features stellar line-up with seven top 20 players

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi sports Council, set to take place from 1st to 8th February 2025 at the Zayed Sports City, has announced its strongest-ever line-up, with seven of the top 20 players on the WTA Tour confirmed to compete.

This milestone further cements the tournament’s status as one of the most exciting and highly anticipated events on the global tennis Calendar.

Among the world’s leading players gracing the courts at Zayed Sports City are defending champion Elena Rybakina, the current world number six from Kazakhstan, and fan-favourite Daria Kasatkina, ranked ninth, who is seeking some revenge after defeat in last year’s final.

Joining them is Switzerland’s Olympic Gold Medalist Belinda Bencic, the 2023 winner, who is back to her best after her maternity leave sidelined her for six months last year.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will also be in the field following a lengthy lay-off through a shoulder injury. She is likely to win the support of local fans as the Arab world’s firm favourite.

Former World number 2, Paula Badosa of Spain, is also competing along with Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, a semi-finalist in the last two editions of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Also included is World No. 8 Emma Navarro of the US, known for her powerful game and impressive consistency, whose late confirmation adds even more firepower to the tournament.

Adding more spark to the competition is Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17), known for her all-out attacking game, and Diana Shnaider (No. 13) on the back of a break-out year that has seen her rise to be the youngest player in the Top 15.

This year, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is not just about world-class tennis; it’s also about creating unforgettable experiences for fans. The tournament has expanded its Tennis Village, making it the largest in the event’s history.

Packed with family-friendly activations, live entertainment, delicious food offerings, and immersive sponsor activations, the Tennis Village promises to be a hive of activity for tennis enthusiasts of all ages.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Nigel Gupta, IMG Tournament Director, said, “This year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open represents a significant step forward for tennis in the region. To have seven of the top 20 WTA players committed to competing is a testament to the tournament’s growing stature on the global stage.

“Beyond the action on court, our expanded Tennis Village is FREE for all to attend and will create a vibrant festival atmosphere, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans.”