Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Announces Return Of Reigning Champion Elena Rybakina

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The organising committee of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, a WTA 500 tournament, has announced the return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina to defend her title in the third edition of the tournament, which will take place from 1st to 8th February at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed sports City.

Rybakina, currently ranked sixth in the world, saw her playing time reduced in the second half of last year due to injury, but she has since returned to form and claimed three titles on the WTA Tour in 2024.

Joining Rybakina will be last year’s finalist Daria Kasatkina, who will be looking to go one better this time around. Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, the 2023 champion, will also be returning to the court following a short break due to injury.

