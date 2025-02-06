Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Highlights Emirati Female Talents
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, currently taking place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed sports City, is once again highlighting female Emirati talent, with renowned jewellery designer Noora Shawqi creating a limited-edition, tennis-themed piece which will be awarded to the winners of both the singles and doubles competitions when the event concludes on Saturday.
The third edition of the all-female WTA 500 event has been attracting a large number of spectators throughout the week, with some of the sport’s biggest stars in action, including Ons Jabeur, a huge fan favourite in the MENA region, reigning champion Elena Rybakina and winner of the inaugural tournament in 2023, Belinda Bencic.
To celebrate the latest instalment of the annual event, Shawqi has unveiled a unique piece in collaboration with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, seamlessly blending the elegance of luxury jewellery with the spirit of tennis. The design symbolizes the fusion of sport and the UAE’s vibrant culture.
Shawqi, a certified Diamond Graduate from the Gemological Institution of America who has also received a certification in Diamond Grading & Digital Jewellery Design from the International Gemological Institute, shared her inspiration, saying: “I wanted to create a design that combines the elegance of tennis with the raw beauty of the UAE. This piece embodies the power and grace of the sport while celebrating the UAE’s culture and natural wonders.”
The design features a tennis racket brooch which transforms into a pendant, crafted in polished gold with a handle resembling a palm tree branch. Not only is the creation luxurious and elegant to wear, it also carries deep meaning, symbolizing resilience and the deep roots of the UAE.
Owners of the design will be carrying a piece of the nation’s heritage and sporting tradition, and regardless of whether it’s worn as a pendant or brooch, it serves as a timeless symbol of an individual’s bond with the UAE.
