Mubadala Acquires 2.6% Stake In EN+

Wed 23rd June 2021

Mubadala acquires 2.6% stake in EN+

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, today announced the acquisition of a 2.6 percent stake in EN+, a global leader in low-carbon aluminium production and renewables. Mubadala’s total share ownership in EN+ now stands at 2.86 percent on a fully diluted basis.

The new block acquisition equates to 16,641,700 of EN+ ordinary shares. The company is listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange, while its GDRs are tradeable on the London Stock Exchange.

Faris Sohail Al Mazrui, Head of Mubadala’s Russia & CIS Investment Program, said: "EN+ has made significant progress in recent years, and is well positioned to generate sustainable value for stakeholders. The company is a market leader in the clean energy and aluminium sectors, and is a welcome addition to Mubadala's growing and successful portfolio in Russia.

Lord Barker of Battle, Executive Chairman of the En+ Group, said: "We are pleased to have Mubadala increase their stake in EN+. It is a clear endorsement of the strength of the Company’s equity story to attract such a leading global investor. Mubadala, which is committed to investments with positive and lasting impact, provides a further vote of confidence in the Group’s ambitious strategy to lead our sector into the low-carbon economy."

Mubadala’s $243 billion global portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes, including significant investments in Masdar, a global leader in renewable energy, and Emirates Global Aluminium, a leading aluminium producer.

