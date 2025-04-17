Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based investment company, announced its agreement to acquire a minority stake in Nord Anglia Education, a leading international schools organisation, for $600 million. Mubadala will join the consortium led by global investment organisation EQT which includes Neuberger Berman, Canada Pension Plan Investment board, Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A., and Dubai Holding.

Alvin Teh, Head of Consumer at Mubadala, said, “We are pleased to announce our investment in Nord Anglia Education and are proud to be joining an experienced consortium of international investors led by EQT. The increasing demand for high-quality education, coupled with Nord Anglia’s innovative approach and commitment to individualised learning makes this a compelling opportunity.”

Operating over 80 schools in 33 countries, Nord Anglia educates more than 90,000 students from ages 2 to 18. Its students consistently achieve excellent academic results, with Year 12 graduates regularly accepted into the world’s top 100 universities.

Central to Nord Anglia’s educational philosophy is its personalised learning approach, where classroom teaching is tailored to each student’s unique learning style.

Jack Hennessy, Partner at EQT Private Capital said, “We’re pleased to welcome Mubadala as a new investor in Nord Anglia. This marks an important milestone in the company's journey and further strengthens its position as the world’s leading premium education platform. Mubadala brings a global perspective and strategic reach that will be valuable as Nord Anglia continues to grow and innovate.”

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education stated, “Mubadala’s commitment to the growth and development of Nord Anglia’s educational offer will further strengthen the learning experiences we create for students as the world’s leading international schools organisation.”

