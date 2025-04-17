Open Menu

Mubadala Announces $600 Million Investment In Nord Anglia Education

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based investment company, announced its agreement to acquire a minority stake in Nord Anglia Education, a leading international schools organisation, for $600 million. Mubadala will join the consortium led by global investment organisation EQT which includes Neuberger Berman, Canada Pension Plan Investment board, Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A., and Dubai Holding.

Alvin Teh, Head of Consumer at Mubadala, said, “We are pleased to announce our investment in Nord Anglia Education and are proud to be joining an experienced consortium of international investors led by EQT. The increasing demand for high-quality education, coupled with Nord Anglia’s innovative approach and commitment to individualised learning makes this a compelling opportunity.”

Operating over 80 schools in 33 countries, Nord Anglia educates more than 90,000 students from ages 2 to 18. Its students consistently achieve excellent academic results, with Year 12 graduates regularly accepted into the world’s top 100 universities.

Central to Nord Anglia’s educational philosophy is its personalised learning approach, where classroom teaching is tailored to each student’s unique learning style.

Jack Hennessy, Partner at EQT Private Capital said, “We’re pleased to welcome Mubadala as a new investor in Nord Anglia. This marks an important milestone in the company's journey and further strengthens its position as the world’s leading premium education platform. Mubadala brings a global perspective and strategic reach that will be valuable as Nord Anglia continues to grow and innovate.”

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education stated, “Mubadala’s commitment to the growth and development of Nord Anglia’s educational offer will further strengthen the learning experiences we create for students as the world’s leading international schools organisation.”

Related Topics

World Education Minority Canada Student Dubai Company Nord From Agreement Top Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

10 minutes ago
 Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord ..

Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

25 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss st ..

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for har ..

Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

2 hours ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..

11 hours ago
 Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white ..

Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago
 Industry-first travel content creator college laun ..

Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai

11 hours ago
 25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East