Mubadala Announces Investment In 'Apleona'
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based investment company, announced its agreement to acquire a minority stake in Apleona, a leading European provider of integrated facility management based in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt (Germany).
The investment is alongside a consortium led by Bain Capital’s Private Equity team in Europe that will support Apleona’s continued growth and development into Europe’s leading integrated facility management group.
“We are pleased to announce our investment in Apleona, a market leader in the real estate and technical facility management industry, alongside one of our key partners Bain Capital. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Jochen Keysberg and Apleona’s management team and supporting them in the next chapter of their growth story,” said Zouhir Regragui, Head of Industrials and business Services at Mubadala.
As an integrated facility manager with strong technical expertise and an international presence, Apleona provides high-quality, innovative services to regional and large, cross-border customers, addressing the increasing demand for ESG solutions and products that reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions in buildings.
Going forward, Apleona is expanding its European platform and driving the digital transformation of its services, for example, by investing in data and AI-based control systems for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and predictive maintenance of building technology.
In support of this strategy, Apleona has acquired and successfully integrated 14 strategic acquisitions in Europe, including the transformational acquisition of Gegenbauer Group in 2023. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior Ministers5 minutes ago
-
Mubadala announces investment in 'Apleona'6 minutes ago
-
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment cooperation6 minutes ago
-
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait6 minutes ago
-
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 202551 minutes ago
-
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK3 hours ago
-
NAVDEX 2025: Connecting global maritime security community3 hours ago
-
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi4 hours ago
-
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period5 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day5 hours ago
-
China successfully launches first intercity cargo drone flight5 hours ago
-
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships13 hours ago