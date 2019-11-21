Mubadala, Boeing grow national capabilities through joint internship programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, has renewed its partnership with Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace company, to continue the highly successful joint-internship programme.

The programme was established in 2015 to grow the capabilities and skills of UAE’s future workforce and position them for a successful career in aviation and aerospace. The internship is an experiential learning opportunity at Boeing facilities in the United States that exposes a select group of undergraduate engineering students from the UAE to exciting career options in the world of aerospace engineering.

Throughout the 18-week programme, the students participate in professional development activities, build their network and broaden their exposure to Boeing and aerospace engineering. The students will be introduced to Fabrication, Manufacturing Engineering, Liaison Engineering, and Industrial Engineering modules during the programme.

In line with Mubadala’s goal of positioning Abu Dhabi as a global aerospace hub and expanding manufacturing output volumes, the programme has already had a positive impact for 40 Emirati candidates. Several graduates have gone on to secure employment at wholly-owned Mubadala companies such as, Strata Manufacturing, the composite aero-structures manufacturing company; Sanad Aerotech, the leading Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) operation based in Abu Dhabi; and Yahsat, a leading global satellite operator providing innovative satellite communication solutions to government and commercial customers.

Commenting on the renewal of the programme, Badr Al-Olama, Head of Mubadala Aerospace, said, "Boeing is a long-term strategic partner and we are proud to collaborate with them once again on this important programme.

In order to continue the development of the UAE’s aerospace industry, it is essential we invest in our most valuable asset – our youth– to build the future generation of aerospace professionals who will continue building the sector in the UAE."

"We are pleased to be working with Mubadala again on this successful programme. The Boeing-Mubadala Co-Op internship programme provides valuable aerospace engineering expertise, bolstering the UAE’s aeronautical capabilities. The students that graduated from this programme have shown great initiative, knowledge and skills and we look forward to welcoming the next cohort" said Bernard Dunn, President of Boeing middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

The relationship began in 2009 with the signing of a strategic framework agreement to develop mutually beneficial initiatives in areas of strategic alignment, notably composites manufacturing. Since then, the Mubadala-Boeing partnership has continually advanced and Strata is now a Tier 1 supplier to the company on major components used in empennage production.

According to the UAE’s Civil Aviation Authority, the aviation sector makes up 15 percent of the UAE’s non-oil gross domestic product, with an average forecasted growth rate of 20 percent annually. Graduates of the internship programme therefore represent an important factor in responding to the growing demand for national talent within the sector.