Mubadala Capital commences operations as wholly-owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor managing a global portfolio of assets valued at US $243 billion, today announced the formal commencement of operations of Mubadala Capital as a wholly owned asset management subsidiary within Mubadala’s Disruptive Investments portfolio.

Established in 2011, Mubadala Capital has grown significantly in scale over the past decade, and today manages over US $15 billion of assets, including over US $9 billion in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of over 50 institutional investors.

Mubadala Capital, which is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and has offices in New York, London, San Francisco, and Rio de Janeiro, comprises four integrated businesses - private equity, public equities, venture capital, and a Brazil focused business.

While Mubadala Capital is now operating as an asset, it remains fully owned by Mubadala, enabling it to leverage the scale and network of its sovereign parent, while enhancing its focus on delivering long-term value for its investors and partners.

Hani Barhoush, CEO of Mubadala’s Disruptive Investments platform, and CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Capital, said: "Mubadala Capital has a proven track record of sourcing proprietary investment opportunities and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns, while building trusted long-term partnerships with leading institutional investors. By operating as a wholly owned asset, we will be able to accelerate the growth of Mubadala Capital and more rigorously pursue our highly focused investment strategies, while continuing to invest both through our own balance sheet and on behalf of our external investors."

Mubadala Capital currently manages three private equity funds, two early-stage venture funds, a long-biased public equities fund and two Brazil special opportunities funds, with its combined holdings encompassing a global portfolio of assets across a wide range of sectors and geographies.