Mubadala Capital's Diversified Investments Achieved Sustainable Impact On Brazilian Society

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) Since its inception in 2002, Mubadala Investment Company has been keen to employ pioneering investments at the local and global levels, and to continue its path in the field of supporting and establishing leading national companies, concluding global partnerships, advancing economic diversification and achieving sustainable financial resources.

The company also employs various investments in numerous countries of the world in order to achieve the vision of the UAE and enhance its position at the global level.

Brazil is among the countries that Mubadala sought early to develop investment opportunities in. Today, Mubadala is investing in Brazil through Mubadala Capital - its global asset management arm - as Mubadala Capital manages more than US$17 billion in assets and investments, including US$13 billion on behalf of global investors including four leading private equity funds, three early-stage venture funds, two funds focused on special opportunities in Brazil, and a series of mutual investment vehicles, special purpose companies and continuing funds.

Moreover, Mubadala Capital has offices in Abu Dhabi, New York, San Francisco, London and Rio de Janeiro.

Mubadala's efforts to invest in Brazil began in 2012 and the company opened an office in Rio de Janeiro in 2014, the first office established by Mubadala outside Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala Capital is one of the largest alternative asset management companies in Brazil and has a team of more than 30 experts and specialists of various nationalities with solid local and international experience.

Today, the company has in Brazil capital investments of more than US$5 billion (AED18.35 billion), of which US$2 billion (AED7.34 billion) are investments on behalf of other investors. Since 2019, the company has been able to attract more than 25 foreign investors to invest in Brazil.

Mubadala Capital is keen to diversify its investments in Brazil, and today the company's business portfolio includes many investments and leading companies in multiple and diversified sectors. There are pioneering investments in the field of operating oil refineries, energy transformation, provision of sustainable biofuels, and pioneering projects in the sectors of urban mobility, infrastructure, education, finance markets, e-commerce and more.

