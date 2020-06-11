UrduPoint.com
Mubadala Central To Our Nation’s Ambitions, Says Mansour Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Mubadala’s work has been central to our nation’s ambitions for more than two decades and the company continues to drive progress, said H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

In a statement marking the publication of Mubadala's Annual report, H.H. Sheikh Mansour said, "Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, we continue to deliver on Sheikh Zayed’s legacy as we create opportunities for our people and strengthen our place in the world for generations to come.

"Through investments at home and internationally, Mubadala has laid vital foundations across our non-oil economy, established and nourished entirely new industries, and provided essential infrastructure to ensure the UAE’s residents and the domestic economy can thrive."

These contributions, he continued, have proven critical as the UAE manages through the COVID-19 crisis, side-by-side with the international community, and it is a point of pride that Mubadala has proactively participated in the global response.

"Mubadala Healthcare has been at the forefront of our local response efforts, with portfolio companies at home and abroad living our corporate values as they help to tackle this crisis in a multitude of ways. Current initiatives across the group include supporting customers and communities, supplying digital connectivity and vital medical supplies, promoting vaccine development, and applying big data in medical research and healthcare provision," he added.

"As we emerge from the current crisis, Mubadala’s investments and partnerships with the world’s leading pioneering organizations continue to advance the UAE as a globally connected and sustainable home for ideas and innovation within our region. Mubadala exemplifies our values as a nation and will continue to lead as a global investor that delivers value for the UAE and for every community where we invest," Sheikh Mansour concluded.

