Mubadala Completes Sale Of Its Stake In Calisen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Mubadala has successfully completed the sale of its indirect stake in Calisen, the UK's leading provider of smart metres and small-scale energy transition infrastructure assets.

The sale marks the end of a four-year investment cycle during which Mubadala, alongside partners, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, and the infrastructure business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, worked closely with Calisen to deliver strong financial and commercial performance.

In addition, Mubadala has supported Calisen's expansion capabilities to unlock new growth opportunities, including electric vehicle (EV) charging and the electrification of heating, solar, and battery solutions, deepening Calisen's role in the UK's energy transition.

A key milestone in this journey was Calisen's 2023 acquisition of MapleCo, a high-quality UK smart metering company owned by Equitix, which is now part of the shareholder group, strengthening Calisen's market position.

With an installed base of 16 million metres, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on market trends underpinned by the ongoing energy transition as the UK advances in its journey to achieving net zero by 2050.

Saed Arar, Head of Infrastructure at Mubadala, said, "Over the past four years, we've been proud to support Calisen as the business executed its long-term growth strategy. The success of this investment comes from selecting the right partners and business to support and implementing active management initiatives that were accretive to returns, de-risked the investment, and positioned Calisen well for an attractive exit."

He added that this transaction aligns with Mubadala's approach of capturing value through well-timed and strategic exits, while ensuring that Calisen is well-positioned for its next growth phase.

