Mubadala documentary explores how investing in innovation is shaping the future

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) To showcase Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s knowledge and innovation ecosystem, Mubadala Investment Company has released a new documentary film "Investing in Innovation: The Future is Here". The film highlights how multiple organisations and initiatives have propelled the world’s innovation ecosystem forward as a core element of the UAE’s economic agenda.

The documentary also explores insights from Mubadala executives focusing on how the sovereign wealth fund’s local and global investments have supported in building the UAE’s knowledge-based economy as an integral part of Mubadala’s approach since inception, which is key for national progress and the UAE’s aspirations for the future.

"Investing in Innovation: The Future is Here" features Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at Mubadala; Badr Al-Olama, Executive Director – UAE Investments at Mubadala; as well as executives from SilverLake, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Waymo and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi among others covering various sectors that include space, mobility, AI, semiconductors, sustainability, and more.

Hosted by the young award-winning Emirati inventor Fatima Al Kaabi, the documentary features multiple locations across the UAE that have been the bedrock of innovation in the country such as Masdar City, Hub71, and Strata. A variety of Mubadala representatives, special guests and partners share their outlook on how acceleration towards innovation creates a positive economic impact and enables change and disruption in local and global markets.

Waleed Al Muhairi commented, "It gives me a great sense of national pride to showcase how Mubadala’s investments in innovation and advanced technology are helping shape the future of the UAE and making a positive impact on generations to come."

The documentary, "Investing in Innovation: The Future is Here" premiered on Abu Dhabi tv on Wednesday 23rd June at 19:40. It can be watched at www.mubadala.com/innovation The full film in AR and EN is available at https://mubadala.sharefile.eu/d-sf32c4b248d574395994667b32a24b41a The 60" trailer cuts local and Int. can be downloaded at https://mubadala.sharefile.eu/d-s369ec6cab5d44c7684e178e8621420a9