Mubadala Group hires over 760 UAE nationals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The Mubadala Investment Company today announced that it has recruited over 760 Emiratis, including 12 people of determination, to join its group of companies this year.

According to a statement released by the Group, the major recruitment drive is part of the company’s ongoing "Train for Work" programme, which was initiated last year to support the Abu Dhabi Human Resources Authority, HRA, in implementing the Government Accelerators Programme - Ghadan 21. The recruitment of persons with disabilities is also part of Mubadala's commitment to the Muthabara programme, in partnership with the Zayed Higher Organisation, ZHO.

At a special ceremony organised by Mubadala, the HRA and the ZHO, 455 recruits received and signed their employment contracts, to join the 300 Emiratis who were already hired in various companies within the Mubadala Group this year. The event was attended by officials from the three entities, as well as senior leadership team members.

The Train for Work programme is a Mubadala initiative designed to train and develop the skills of young Emiratis. By providing real work experience opportunities, the programme seeks to prepare UAE's national talent to join the workforce.

The Muthabara programme aims to explore opportunities, implement several joint projects, and improve services in Abu Dhabi to empower people of determination and integrate them into society.

The programme also focuses on matching the employment needs of Mubadala’s group of companies, identifying candidates, and enabling them with skills and on-the-job practical experience.

Speaking about Train for Work and Muthabara, Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer at Mubadala, said, "We have always believed that to drive economic growth, we must invest in people first. This is a reflection of Mubadala’s commitment to cultivating the capabilities of UAE nationals where we proudly contribute to the next generation of leaders. We aim to develop exceptional talent across our workforce and many alumni are now leading significant initiatives for the Government of Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

Hassan Al Hosani, Acting Director-General of the HRA, said, "The consolidation of efforts of all sectors is vital to achieving the best human capital investment and enhancing the competitiveness of our national talent in line with the vision of our leadership."

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, ZHO Secretary-General, praised the Mubadala-ZHO cooperation as an example of a successful partnership geared towards empowering people of determination and ensuring their full integration into the society, in line with the leadership's vision of furthering social cohesion and ensuring equal opportunities for all.