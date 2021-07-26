Mubadala Health delivers development programmes accredited by UK-based Institute of Leadership and Management

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) In support of its vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health has become the first healthcare network in the region to create and deliver specialised employee leadership development programmes that are accredited by the prominent UK-based Institute of Leadership and Management.

This initiative aligns with the healthcare network’s focus on utilising education and training as tools to elevate healthcare standards in general, while also creating a sustainable healthcare sector through nurturing Emirati talent. The two new leadership programmes on offer will complement existing programmes to complete a comprehensive, customised development approach that ensures excellence in all the diverse employee roles, and encourage Emiratisation throughout all levels of the organisation.

Mubadala Health’s Chief Executive Officer, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, said that the new leadership programmes have benefits for its employees and patients alike. "By offering internationally accredited training that meets the needs of the local healthcare sector, we can ensure that we are creating accomplished leaders who are empowered to effectively drive innovation, research, training and the highest standards of care across medical specialties," he added.

He further stated, "Significantly, around 60 percent of the talented employees identified as ideal candidates for the development programmes are UAE nationals. In the long term, this translates into a sustainable healthcare sector, with an increasing number of Emiratis equipped with the necessary leadership skills to lead us into a new era in regional healthcare.

"

Through ongoing evaluations, Mubadala Health has identified employees who have demonstrated remarkable talent and competence to qualify for admission to the programmes. The first of the two programmes, Boost, is a three-month course aimed at associates and junior professionals. The second programme, known as Advance, is a six-month course aimed at senior professionals and managers. Both programmes include leadership masterclasses, a digital learning pathway, and regular coaching and mentoring sessions.

The Institute of Leadership and Management has independently verified that both of these programmes meet their leading, evidence-based standards, and encompassing its Five Dimensions of Leadership, namely authenticity, vision, achievement, ownership and collaboration. After successfully completing the programmes, employees will be awarded with a Certificate of Achievement endorsed by the Institute and join a global community aligned on inspiring great leadership, everywhere.

Al Nowais concluded, "We are delighted to be the first healthcare provider in the region to offer accredited leadership development programmes, and we hope it will lay the foundation for others to follow suit. Our employees are our greatest asset and we are pleased that our customised training is deemed world-class by the Institute of Management and Learning."