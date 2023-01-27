Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare shine at Arab Health 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) Mubadala Health, the integrated network of world-class healthcare facilities, and G42 Healthcare, the leading Abu Dhabi-based AI health-tech company, are jointly taking centre stage at Arab Health 2023 in Dubai to showcase their innovative solutions and patient care.

The partnership between the two leading healthcare entities is set to usher in a new era of accelerated transformation for the region and beyond, aimed at revolutionising the regional healthcare landscape and delivering a new approach to personalised, patient-centric care.

Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare announced a merger in October 2022 to create a new, first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines G42 Healthcare’s unique medical and data-centric technologies with Mubadala Health’s world-class provision of care.

As Gold Sponsors, Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare are presenting their AI-powered solutions in diagnostics, digital health, therapeutics, advanced omics, and patient care at Arab Health – the largest healthcare event in the middle East to enable healthcare stakeholders, including policy drivers, thought leaders, professionals, and decision-makers, to stay ahead of the curve.

Through its participation under the theme of Arab Health 2023 – “How Are You Doing, Tomorrow?”, G42 Healthcare is leveraging its strengths and expertise to showcase solutions that unlock healthcare intelligence and facilitate global expansion to help solve the world’s most critical healthcare challenges.

At the event, Mubadala Health is set to announce details on its continued geographic expansion through regional healthcare partnerships that will continue to build on the network’s best-in-class integrated and multidisciplinary care. This includes facilities like Mubadala Health Dubai that brings together a western-board certified medical team from its existing network of world-class healthcare partners to provide an international standard and continuum of care at every stage of life for residents in the UAE and broader region, closer to home.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health and CEO of the new merged entity, said, “Our participation with G42 Healthcare at Arab Health 2023 is an opportunity to showcase our unity and willingness to introduce to the market innovative solutions through collaboration.

Together, we are looking to apply health-tech solutions to elevate our standards of accessible, patient-centred and specialised healthcare services, like never before. In line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, our merger is pioneering healthcare technologies and methods so that we can be better prepared and equipped to effectively manage healthcare challenges in the future, while continuing our wider efforts to reduce the prevalence of lifestyle diseases related to diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and cancer, amongst others.”

Echoing this theme, Mubadala Health speakers will be participating on various panels including: “The Growing Role of Technology in Healthcare: Abu Dhabi’s Healthcare Transformation”, as well as “Sustainability in the Healthcare Sector from an Environmental and Human Perspective” with panelists from Emirates Health Services and Local/International Hospital.

Commenting on the participation, Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of G42 Healthcare, stated, “G42 Healthcare is pleased to be the Gold Sponsor at Arab Health, where we showcase our strengths to facilitate global healthcare growth. Our multi-omics, health-tech, CRO, diagnostics and biobanking services make us the partner of choice for countries and corporations to enable healthcare transformations. We are excited about the possibilities of shaping tomorrow with entities that share our values and vision, as we partner with governments, policymakers, scientists, academia, research organizations and the larger medical community to invent better healthcare every day.”

G42 Healthcare is also the Platinum Sponsor of the Future Healthcare Summit to be held at the Museum of the Future, along the sidelines of Arab Health, where the team will be showcasing their path breaking solutions for healthcare transformation.

During the Summit, Francesco Redivo, Senior business Director, will make a presentation on “The era of personalised, preventive care: How G42 Healthcare is shaping tomorrow.”