Mubadala Health network to support UAE Government’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) In order to support the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi in implementing a robust vaccination programme against COVID-19, Mubadala Health is mobilizing its network to administer COVID-19 vaccines to members of the public. The vaccines are made available at locations in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain and Mussafah, with the potential to expand the programme in the near future.

The vaccination will be provided free of charge to UAE citizens and residents aged 16 and over at various locations including Mubadala Health’s own medical facilities. No appointments are necessary at the Healthpoint or Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC) or Mubadala Health booth at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and soon its centre at Masdar City, while applicants at other locations, including the booth coming up at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, can book for their vaccine appointment.

Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, said, "We are proud to be part of this vaccination programme, which continues to demonstrate the UAE’s ability to mount an agile and effective response to the pandemic through collaboration between the public and private sectors.

By leveraging Mubadala Health’s infrastructure and working with other partners, we can ensure that more segments of the population will have easy access to the vaccines. In addition, we are actively working on adding new vaccination centres and mobile clinics at various locations outside of our network and facilities."

He explains that all of the Mubadala Health network assets, namely ICLDC, Amana Healthcare, CHSC, Healthpoint, Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC) and National Reference Laboratory (NRL) will jointly provide the locations, resources and staffing needed. ADTC’s role will include answering email enquiries and directing the public to their nearest centre.

MoHAP is currently aiming to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the UAE population during the first quarter of this year, with particular emphasis on the elderly, people of determination and people with chronic diseases.

The vaccine is immediately available via Mubadala Health to citizens and residents aged 16 and older with an Emirates ID and the free AlHosn app downloaded on the mobile phones.