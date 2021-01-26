UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mubadala Health Network To Support UAE Government’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Mubadala Health network to support UAE Government’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) In order to support the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi in implementing a robust vaccination programme against COVID-19, Mubadala Health is mobilizing its network to administer COVID-19 vaccines to members of the public. The vaccines are made available at locations in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain and Mussafah, with the potential to expand the programme in the near future.

The vaccination will be provided free of charge to UAE citizens and residents aged 16 and over at various locations including Mubadala Health’s own medical facilities. No appointments are necessary at the Healthpoint or Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC) or Mubadala Health booth at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and soon its centre at Masdar City, while applicants at other locations, including the booth coming up at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, can book for their vaccine appointment.

Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, said, "We are proud to be part of this vaccination programme, which continues to demonstrate the UAE’s ability to mount an agile and effective response to the pandemic through collaboration between the public and private sectors.

By leveraging Mubadala Health’s infrastructure and working with other partners, we can ensure that more segments of the population will have easy access to the vaccines. In addition, we are actively working on adding new vaccination centres and mobile clinics at various locations outside of our network and facilities."

He explains that all of the Mubadala Health network assets, namely ICLDC, Amana Healthcare, CHSC, Healthpoint, Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC) and National Reference Laboratory (NRL) will jointly provide the locations, resources and staffing needed. ADTC’s role will include answering email enquiries and directing the public to their nearest centre.

MoHAP is currently aiming to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the UAE population during the first quarter of this year, with particular emphasis on the elderly, people of determination and people with chronic diseases.

The vaccine is immediately available via Mubadala Health to citizens and residents aged 16 and older with an Emirates ID and the free AlHosn app downloaded on the mobile phones.

Related Topics

Mobile UAE Abu Dhabi London Cleveland All National Refinery Limited

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

51 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

1 hour ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

2 hours ago

106,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.