Mubadala Healthcare, DoH offer remote care for patients with chronic illnesses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) Mubadala Healthcare providers have collaborated to develop a sustainable remote healthcare programme for patients with chronic illnesses who are aged 60 and above.

It has been estimated that there are over 12,000 elderly patients across the emirate of Abu Dhabi who suffer from heart disease, diabetes, cancer and other chronic illnesses.

The services will be provided by experts at Mubadala Healthcare’s Centres of Excellence Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, ICLDC, and Amana Healthcare, while the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, will continue to be the custodian of the project, and identify the patients to be referred to the program.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Acting Under-Secretary of the DoH, said, "This partnership with Mubadala Healthcare has benefits for individuals and the Abu Dhabi population as a whole. As it has been designed to further develop the management and treatment of chronic diseases and to minimize the risk of complications, the remote care program has the potential to improve population health overall, representing our unwavering determination to transform the way the healthcare services are delivered and take patient experience to the next level."

"It also reflects our efforts to provide easy access to integrated, innovative and high-quality healthcare to all members of the community and those who have difficulty in visiting facilities due to the nature of their illness. This is only possible with the support of our partners and the innovation-driven pathway that Abu Dhabi is taking"

Dr.

Omniyat Al Hajri, Director of Community Health Division at Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, said, "The remote healthcare platform is part of an integrated programme offered by the centre to senior citizens, residents and people with chronic diseases, which focuses on spreading awareness using high-quality video and audio conferencing sessions."

He stressed, "The remote healthcare programme limits the spread of Covid-19 by providing senior citizens and residents with remote healthcare services without the need to go to health facilities in order to ensure their safety."

Senior Vice President of Mubadala Healthcare, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, explains that Mubadala Healthcare’s network of facilities regularly collaborates to deliver a seamless patient journey and ensure continuity of care.

"The remote care program for chronic illnesses will allow us to combine and leverage the strengths of our specialised facilities to ensure the highest standards of care. Through Amana Healthcare, we have well-established home care services, while Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint and ICLDC have Centers of Excellence in cardiology, musculoskeletal and diabetes," he said.

The remote care programme for chronic diseases was rolled out by Mubadala Healthcare as a pilot programme over two months to cater for 4,351 identified patients. The programme is planned to be extended to a wider scale and pool of patients, and for broader purposes, especially as technology and the digitalization of healthcare develop further.