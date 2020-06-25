Mubadala Healthcare facilities receive official ‘COVID-19 free’ designation from Department Of Health-Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) The Mubadala Healthcare network of facilities today received the official ‘COVID-19-free’ designation conferred by the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, DoH, ensuring that its hospitals and centres are fully ready to deliver the medical care most needed by the community, while adhering to all mandated precautionary measures to keep patients safe.

During a tour of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi today, Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Acting Undersecretary of the DoH commented: "While Mubadala Healthcare has contributed significantly to supporting the UAE’s strategy to beat COVID-19, we are entering the ‘new normal’ of community health to deliver the healthcare services that patients now need the most, in a secure, coordinated, and empathetic effort."

Patient safety is the highest priority across Mubadala Healthcare, with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, ICLDC, resuming their most sought-after medical services while staff and patients stringently follow all precautionary measures including mask wearing, physical distancing, and temperature scans.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Senior Vice President at Mubadala Healthcare, says: "The COVID-free designation from the DoH enables our patients across the community to again take a proactive approach in managing their heath, and receive the global standard of care available here in Abu Dhabi by scheduling much-needed appointments and procedures with peace of mind that their safety is being underscored throughout.

"We have achieved this milestone by working closely with the DoH and adhering to the Ministry of Health and Prevention guidelines, and will continue to do so, while implementing precautionary measures for staff and visitors at all facilities."

All institutes at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi have been able to resume their complete service lines, with evening appointments now available for patients in Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Primary Care, Neurology, Physical Therapy and Pulmonary Medicine. Healthpoint is scheduling elective surgeries and outpatient services, and ICLDC is welcoming more patients for face-to-face consultations and express phlebotomy services.

In addition to following best practices for personal protective equipment, PPE, and implementing the highest international sanitization standards, stringent protective measures are in place across all three healthcare providers’ facilities as they welcome patients back.

These measures include limiting the number of visitors and spacing appointments at intervals for sanitisation of all surfaces and equipment between each patient; temperature checks at patient entrances, or in the case of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, thermal cameras at all entry points; rearranging facilities and seating to allow for physical distancing; and regular screening of all healthcare workers and staff.

All three of the patient-facing Mubadala Healthcare providers will continue to offer teleconsultations and home deliveries of medications alongside their on-site services.