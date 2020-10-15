UrduPoint.com
Mubadala Healthcare Joins Etihad Airways To Introduce 'Wellness Ambassadors'

Thu 15th October 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) Underlining Abu Dhabi’s reputation of prioritising the health of its residents and visitors, Mubadala Healthcare has introduced Wellness Ambassadors at all of its patient-facing facilities, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, ICLDC, Amana Healthcare, Healthpoint and Capital Health Screening Centre, CHSC.

The initiative is part of a broader movement inspired by Etihad Airways to showcase the capital as a safe destination to both live in and visit. Mubadala Healthcare will be joined in the venture by several Mubadala Investment Company hospitality and retail outlets, as well as other leading entities across the emirate.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Senior Vice President at Mubadala Healthcare, said, "We are delighted to play our part in highlighting Abu Dhabi as one of the safest places globally. The concept of Wellness Ambassadors on the ground aligns perfectly with our core philosophy of always putting patients first. These specially trained personnel represent a very accessible way for patients to raise any health or safety questions they may have, and to receive a fully personalised response and advice."

At each of the Mubadala Healthcare facilities, the most experienced guest relations officers have been selected to serve as Wellness Ambassadors. While these employees already have extensive knowledge of their healthcare facilities, they will undergo further intensive training from CHSC.

This training is delivered by physicians and covers all the fundamentals of ensuring a safe place of business. It includes a full analysis of the risks and mitigation measures in respect of COVID-19, from symptoms to watch out for and what to do if they are detected, to the correct use of personal protective equipment, PPE) such as masks and gloves, and ways to ensure physical distancing and rigorous hygiene practices.

Al Nowais added, "We have implemented the highest international standards and measures to safeguard the health of everyone at our patient-facing facilities. This additional step offers further peace of mind. The Wellness Ambassador initiative is particularly useful as we welcome back medical tourists since their countries’ regulations and precautions might differ from ours."

As part of the programme, Wellness Ambassadors across Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, ICLDC, Healthpoint, CHSC and Amana Healthcare will be available at various patient touchpoints, such as screening, registration and waiting areas. They will attend to any wellness enquiries from patients, as well as ensure adherence to the health and safety guidelines, including the use of PPE and maintaining physical distance, at all times, ensuring facilities continue to operate within optimum safe and convenient environment. All ambassadors will be identified with a Wellness Ambassador’s badge to enable them to be easily recognised by patients and visitors.

