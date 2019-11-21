UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mubadala Highlights Future Opportunities In Aviation, ICT And Space Industries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:45 PM

Mubadala highlights future opportunities in aviation, ICT and space industries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based global investor, hosted a university masterclass, which included leading UAE aerospace and space organisations in partnership with Dubai Airshow.

The masterclass took the form of a panel discussion and was moderated by Badr Al-Olama, Head of Mubadala Aerospace. The session included Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency; Ismail Abdulla, CEO of Strata Manufacturing; Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad Aerotech; and Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat).

Reinforcing Mubadala’s commitment to initiatives targeting youth, Al-Olama commented, "Today’s masterclass aimed to inspire future leaders to pursue career opportunities in aviation, ICT and space industries. We hope this session built an understanding of the avenues young people can pursue and highlighted Mubadala’s commitment to engage with talented and ambitious future pioneers. It is only with their involvement that we will develop the next generation of innovations to spur new developments."

Dr. Al Ahbabi added, "One of the UAE Space Agency’s main objectives is enhancing the UAE’s national capabilities and raising awareness of the importance of space technologies.

Mubadala masterclass adheres to our mission through inspiring students to pursue STEM education and be prepared to enter advanced industries like space, aviation, and ICT, to contribute to the growth of our nation and support the diversification of the UAE’s economy."

"The UAE Space Agency collaborates with schools, universities, educational establishments, and local and global space entities to ensure Emirati youth are provided with the required training to prepare them to become future space pioneers," he added.

The 60-minute session drew attention to the rich and varied roles available within the aviation, space and ICT sectors. "With the emergence of technologies such as 3D printing, automation and robotics, entire sectors and industries are being disrupted. As a result, new skills will be needed to meet the jobs of tomorrow in order to succeed and achieve new milestones," Al-Olama said.

With the UAE being one of the largest markets in the world for aerospace, civil and military aircraft, the sector contributes approximately $80 billion to the country’s economy; about 15 percent of its GDP . With such a strong and growing sector, young people’s prospects for employment and career growth in the industry remain promising.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Dubai Company Young Market Industry Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Nepra notifies Rs.1.83 per unit in electricity tar ..

19 minutes ago

Five killed, 1101 injured in 922 accidents in Punj ..

7 minutes ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz Accuses Iran of Bein ..

7 minutes ago

Former Scottish First Minister Salmond Denies Rape ..

7 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Urges New Sri Lankan Leade ..

7 minutes ago

Two students represent Pakistan at UNCRC

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.