Mubadala highlights future opportunities in aviation, ICT and space industries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based global investor, hosted a university masterclass, which included leading UAE aerospace and space organisations in partnership with Dubai Airshow.

The masterclass took the form of a panel discussion and was moderated by Badr Al-Olama, Head of Mubadala Aerospace. The session included Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency; Ismail Abdulla, CEO of Strata Manufacturing; Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad Aerotech; and Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat).

Reinforcing Mubadala’s commitment to initiatives targeting youth, Al-Olama commented, "Today’s masterclass aimed to inspire future leaders to pursue career opportunities in aviation, ICT and space industries. We hope this session built an understanding of the avenues young people can pursue and highlighted Mubadala’s commitment to engage with talented and ambitious future pioneers. It is only with their involvement that we will develop the next generation of innovations to spur new developments."

Dr. Al Ahbabi added, "One of the UAE Space Agency’s main objectives is enhancing the UAE’s national capabilities and raising awareness of the importance of space technologies.

Mubadala masterclass adheres to our mission through inspiring students to pursue STEM education and be prepared to enter advanced industries like space, aviation, and ICT, to contribute to the growth of our nation and support the diversification of the UAE’s economy."

"The UAE Space Agency collaborates with schools, universities, educational establishments, and local and global space entities to ensure Emirati youth are provided with the required training to prepare them to become future space pioneers," he added.

The 60-minute session drew attention to the rich and varied roles available within the aviation, space and ICT sectors. "With the emergence of technologies such as 3D printing, automation and robotics, entire sectors and industries are being disrupted. As a result, new skills will be needed to meet the jobs of tomorrow in order to succeed and achieve new milestones," Al-Olama said.

With the UAE being one of the largest markets in the world for aerospace, civil and military aircraft, the sector contributes approximately $80 billion to the country’s economy; about 15 percent of its GDP . With such a strong and growing sector, young people’s prospects for employment and career growth in the industry remain promising.