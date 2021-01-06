Mubadala inaugurates fully integrated health network

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment vehicle, announced today it will bring together six of its wholly-owned medical assets in the United Arab Emirates into an integrated network to serve patients seeking specialised care.

Mubadala Health, the integrated healthcare network is focused on enhancing the patient experience, seeking innovative solutions, driving collaboration across the sector and forging global partnerships to elevate clinical outcomes.

The six Mubadala Health facilities - Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Amana Healthcare, Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), and National Reference Laboratory (NRL) - will work together to contribute to the health and wellbeing of the communities served through an integrated clinical approach. In addition, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will remain an integral part of the network, and collectively, alongside the six organisations, address some of the most vital health and diagnostic issues in the region.

This includes long-term care and rehabilitation, telemedicine and corporate medical screening, treatment of chronic diseases, comprehensive lab and testing services, and a range of patient care including specialties such as endocrinology, orthopedics, cardiology, neurology, dentistry, and digestive diseases.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais has been appointed as the CEO of Mubadala Health and will direct a diverse team of clinical and non-clinical caregivers across the network. Commenting on the announcement, he said, "Through our vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, and with the commitment to always put patients first, Mubadala Health enables all members of our community to consistently receive the highest standard of care and the best possible patient experience across the network.

The network’s leadership team brings an entrepreneurial energy and focus to the healthcare sector. We will optimise our resources and increase efficiencies with our partners to deliver value-based healthcare."

To address the challenges of population health in the UAE, innovation is one of the key pillars of Mubadala Health. Its multiple centres of excellence across the six assets include diagnostic and treatment areas that address the most pressing clinical needs both, locally and regionally, reducing the need for travel abroad for complex medical care.

Together, Mubadala Health’s assets will continue to build a strong referral network for a more seamless patient experience.

Mubadala Health is developing a number of training and education programmes for Emirati caregivers to contribute to the sustainability of the country’s healthcare sector. Collaboration with industry partners and leading educational institutions will also enable Mubadala Health to deliver new treatments and regional ‘firsts’ in patient care.

Mubadala Health’s launch comes in parallel to the end of one of the most challenging years for regional and global healthcare, during which the healthcare sector addressed unanticipated issues from the need for telemedicine solutions to unprecedented screening and lab testing volumes.

Building on the decades of experience of its caregivers as well as the successful clinical outcomes of its assets, Mubadala Health is comprised of 13 centres of excellence & expertise, with more to launch in 2021, including musculoskeletal (encompassing orthopedics and sports medicine, rheumatology, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, spine care and podiatry), bariatric and metabolic surgery, dental care, diabetes management, long term, transitional, and specialised home healthcare, inpatient rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, residential care for people of determination, telemedicine and contact centre, and testing in anatomic pathology, flow cytometry, molecular diagnostics and genomics, infectious diseases, special coagulation, human leukocyte antigen (HLA), and protein studies/special chemistry.

More than 3,800 caregivers of more than 50 nationalities, including UAE nationals, across the six healthcare assets, more than 25 regional and international accreditations across the network, including Joint Commission International (JCI), College of American Pathologists, and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

Mubadala Health’s partners include: Imperial College London, Medgate, and Wooridul Spine Centre, alongside Cleveland Clinic Foundation in relation to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.