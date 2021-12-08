UrduPoint.com

Mubadala Invests In US-based Software Company

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

Mubadala invests in US-based software company

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi based sovereign investor, announced its investment in Medallia, the market leader in customer and employee experience management software, alongside Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.

The minority co-investment was conducted in connection with Thoma Bravo’s recent take private of the San Francisco-based enterprise software company. Thoma Bravo announced the completion of its acquisition of Medallia on 29th October, in an all-cash transaction valued at US$6.

4 billion.

Medallia was founded in 2001 and is a provider of experience management software to customers in various sectors, including financial services, technology, hospitality, auto, and retail. Medallia captures experience data from customers and employees across multiple channels, which are then analysed through the company’s proprietary AI and machine learning technology to derive predictive insights to drive business actions and outcomes.

