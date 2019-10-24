Mubadala invests US$50 million in LNG developer NextDecade

HOUSTON/ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) NextDecade Corporation and Mubadala Investment Company announced today that they have reached an agreement for Mubadala to purchase US$50 million of NextDecade’s common stock in a private placement. NextDecade will issue the common stock to the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor at a price of US$6.27 per share.

Mubadala’s investment further strengthens NextDecade’s capital position as the company continues to develop its Rio Grande LNG project, the largest liquefied natural gas, LNG, export solution linking Permian Basin associated gas to the global LNG market.

"We are honoured to welcome Mubadala, a leading global investor, as a shareholder in our company," said Matt Schatzman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NextDecade. "Mubadala brings a valuable perspective on large-scale infrastructure investment and the growing role of LNG in the middle East and other markets around the world.

We look forward to a strong and lasting partnership."

Khalifa Al Romaithi, Mubadala’s Executive Director, Midstream, said, "We are pleased to make this investment in NextDecade. We strongly believe that the Rio Grande LNG project is optimally positioned to provide a highly competitive export route for the abundant gas resources of the Permian Basin and a compelling commercial proposition for LNG customers, Permian producers and NextDecade shareholders alike. Our investment also reflects Mubadala’s positive outlook on the global gas market and the growing role of gas in the energy transition."

As part of its investment in NextDecade, Mubadala will receive one seat on NextDecade’s board of directors. Mubadala will also have the right to contribute a certain amount of project-level capital upon the final investment decision of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project.