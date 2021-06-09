UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mubadala Joins EIG-led Consortium To Acquire 49% Stake In Aramco Pipeline

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium to acquire 49% stake in Aramco pipeline

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investment company, today announced that it has joined the EIG-led consortium which has entered into a transaction with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) to acquire a 49 percent equity stake in the newly formed entity Aramco Oil Pipelines Company.

Mubadala said in a statement that Aramco will retain the remaining 51 percent stake in the new entity. The new entity has rights to 25-years of tariff payments for oil transported through Aramco’s stabilised crude oil infrastructure network, backed by minimum volume commitments.

Aramco will continue to retain title to, and operational control of, the network, and the transaction will not impose any restrictions on Aramco’s actual crude oil production volumes (which are subject to production decisions issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

Related Topics

Company Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Recovery from COVID-19 pandemic requires significa ..

6 minutes ago

Spain's Euro players to be vaccinated against viru ..

12 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to present budget on June 18

12 minutes ago

Italy Saw Lowest Household Consumption in Decades ..

12 minutes ago

Two died in River Kunhar Naran

12 minutes ago

Expert Warns Price Floors for EU Carbon Emissions ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.