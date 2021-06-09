Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium to acquire 49% stake in Aramco pipeline

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investment company, today announced that it has joined the EIG-led consortium which has entered into a transaction with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) to acquire a 49 percent equity stake in the newly formed entity Aramco Oil Pipelines Company.

Mubadala said in a statement that Aramco will retain the remaining 51 percent stake in the new entity. The new entity has rights to 25-years of tariff payments for oil transported through Aramco’s stabilised crude oil infrastructure network, backed by minimum volume commitments.

Aramco will continue to retain title to, and operational control of, the network, and the transaction will not impose any restrictions on Aramco’s actual crude oil production volumes (which are subject to production decisions issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).