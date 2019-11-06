Mubadala, Khalifa University collaborate on projects for new college of medicine

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) Mubadala Investment Company, through its healthcare arm, and Khalifa University of Science and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, to collaborate on projects related to the university’s new medical college, thereby supporting one of the key Abu Dhabi Vision objectives of establishing the emirate as a significant knowledge hub in the region.

Khalifa University’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences, CMHS, opened its doors to students enrolled for the UAE’s first post-graduate Doctor of Medicine programme in Fall 2019. The programme is open to all nationalities.

Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Head of Mubadala Healthcare, said, "By partnering with highly regarded academic institutions that are elevating medical education, we can help to develop an ecosystem of world-class healthcare education, medical research and innovation that positions Abu Dhabi as a leader in the medical field."

"In terms of the agreement, we will work with Khalifa University’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences to identify opportunities covering Mubadala Healthcare’s medical staff and facilities and CMHS’s students and faculty members."

According to the MoU, the two partners will identify potential synergies and areas for collaboration within healthcare, including knowledge transfer and development, optimising the use of facilities, practical training and nurturing talent, as well as promoting innovation and research.

Dr.

Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, "The College of Health and Medicine Science has expanded our existing academic offerings as part of our contribution to strengthening the country’s healthcare ecosystem, thereby helping to support Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030 objectives. It will be through cooperation with entities such as Mubadala Healthcare’s wide range of trusted medical facilities that we look forward to establish our medical college as a leading institution for medical education, research and innovation."

Khalifa University’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences is the first allopathic Liaison Committee on Medical Education-comparable, LCME, post-baccalaureate medical college, which prepares its students for residency programmes in the US and Canada. The Doctor of Medicine programme is the first of many planned CMHS education programmes and will be offered in five strands – biomedical science, clinical medicine, medicine and society, physicianship, and research, technology and innovation.

Al Shamsi added, "The MoU allows both parties to explore opportunities where each group’s staff as well as the university students can advance knowledge through sharing state-of-the-art healthcare and research facilities."

Mubadala Healthcare facilities include Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratories, Capital Health Screening Centre, and Abu Dhabi Telemedicine.