Mubadala, Khalifa University formalise R&D collaboration for the future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor, and Khalifa University of Science and Technology, KU, a research university dedicated to the advancement of learning through the discovery and application of knowledge, signed an agreement to expand their industry-leading aerospace R&D collaboration on the Aerospace Research and Innovation Centre, ARIC.

The collaboration aims to support the UAE’s ambitions for developing a global and competitive aerospace hub to address the implications of 4IR.

The agreement was signed by Badr Al-Olama, Head of Aerospace, Mubadala Investment Company, and Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University, at the Dubai Airshow 2019, the premier global aviation event that is being held at the Dubai World Central.

The latest phase of ARIC will promote the adoption of advanced aerospace manufacturing applications such as 3D printing and the industrial internet of things at Strata Manufacturing and Sanad Aerotech, both wholly-owned Mubadala companies.

Al-Olama said, "The jointly funded programme is the first of its kind for aerospace in the region and enables research teams from academia and industry leaders to join forces for a shared goal strengthening the UAE’s position on the global aerospace map. The programme also provides an opportunity for Emirati students to solve challenges facing the aerospace industry using practical approaches and helps us build a pool of homegrown talent who are deeply focused on building future-centric solutions."

Dr Al Hammadi said, "Our research expertise has resulted in creating not only intellectual capital but human capital as well by exposing undergraduate and graduate students to the latest technologies in advanced manufacturing.

We expect a credible and productive outcome from this agreement that will additionally enhance the UAE’s pioneering status in aerospace research while developing talented youth into full-fledged professionals in this strategic sector."

The first phase incorporated ARIC’s world-class capabilities to execute projects within the areas of advanced composite manufacturing and automated assembly to support Strata, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Ismail Abdulla, CEO of Strata, said, "ARIC provides a key link in our innovation pipeline as an emerging industry that relies on the latest technologies to stay competitive. It is refreshing to see our engineers working closely with university researchers and students in an integrated fashion to solve real problems."

Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad Aerotech, said, "This new phase of the partnership builds on our relationship to date and is indicative of our commitment to ensuring world-class R&D capabilities within the UAE. Along with Khalifa University, we are looking to harness our strong network of customers and partners to advance the ambitions of ARIC, ultimately growing the capabilities of UAE nationals and unlocking global economic impact for the UAE’s national MRO industry."

Over the past five years, ARIC has completed nine main industry-focused projects, 28 student-led projects involving 65 UAE national students, the emergence of several patented innovations, and more than 30 academic publications in reputed research journals.