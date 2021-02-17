Mubadala Petroleum appoints new CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) Mubadala Petroleum today announced the appointment of Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed as Chief Executive Officer of the international oil and gas exploration and production company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala).

Al Hamed succeeds Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, who was recently appointed to an executive leadership position in the newly formed UAE Investments platform of Mubadala. In this new role Dr. Al Katheeri will be responsible for overseeing the strategic development of a diverse portfolio of industrial UAE-based assets, including Mubadala Petroleum.

Al Hamed previously held the position of Chief Growth Officer, responsible for all new business development and Mergers & Acquisitions activities. He brings with him over 15 years of diverse experience in the oil and gas industry and across various disciplines of business leadership.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of UAE Investments at Mubadala Investment Company and Chairman of Mubadala Petroleum, said, "Throughout his tenure, Mansoor has been integral to driving the company’s growth and central to its international expansion over the years.

In his new role, and alongside the leadership team at Mubadala Petroleum, he will provide the continuity and focus needed to take the organization forward amidst an evolving global energy landscape and the ongoing energy transition."

Al Hamed added, "It is a great privilege to have been entrusted with the leadership of Mubadala Petroleum. Having been with the company for over a decade, I have seen firsthand how our combination of deep technical and operational excellence together with strategic acumen and enduring industry partnerships, has enabled the business to chart a successful path forward. Our efforts in recent years to drive operational and cost efficiencies have had a substantial impact and ensured we have a platform for growth."

Before joining Mubadala Petroleum in 2010, Al Hamed worked in a highly diversified private sector business based in the UAE, gaining experience across commercial and managerial roles held in various business sectors.

Al Hamed holds a BSc degree in Business Administration from the American University in Dubai and two MSc degrees from Abu Dhabi University and National Defense College in Abu Dhabi.