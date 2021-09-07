UrduPoint.com

Mubadala Petroleum, Eni Discuss Cooperation In Energy Transition Sector

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

Mubadala Petroleum, Eni discuss cooperation in energy transition sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) Mubadala Petroleum and Eni, the integrated international energy company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at identifying cooperation opportunities in the energy transition sector, including the fields of hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage, that align with their respective decarbonisation targets.

The cooperation covers potential joint opportunities in the middle East, North Africa, South East Asia and Europe and other regions of mutual interest.

The partnership is in line with Mubadala Petroleum’s proactive approach to Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) considerations and its energy transition goals.

This includes pursuing a gas-weighted portfolio strategy that has seen the company’s asset base reach almost two thirds natural gas, while reducing Green House Gas Emissions by 25 percent in the last three years.

The agreement was signed by Mubadala Petroleum’s CEO, Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, and Eni's COO of Natural Resources, Alessandro Puliti. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.

