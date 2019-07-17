UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mubadala Petroleum Largest Net Acreage Holder In North Sumatra Basin, Indonesia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Mubadala Petroleum largest net acreage holder in North Sumatra basin, Indonesia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Mubadala Petroleum announced that it has signed an agreement with Premier Oil to farmout a 20 percent participating interest in each of the Andaman I and South Andaman Gross Split Production Sharing Contracts, PSCs. Mubadala Petroleum is the operator of both the Andaman I and adjacent South Andaman PSCs.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including government approvals.

With participating interests in these three adjacent blocks, Mubadala Petroleum is the largest net acreage holder in the area, securing the core of the North Sumatra basin for future exploration growth. The PSCs have the potential to unlock a new material gas play for domestic consumption in North Sumatra and potentially long-term export to regional markets.

The Andaman I and South Andaman PSCs are located in the underexplored but proven North Sumatra basin offshore Aceh. Mubadala Petroleum is also a partner with a 30 percent participating interest in the Andaman II PSC which is operated by Premier Oil.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Mubadala Petroleum’s CEO, commented, "With this farmout, Mubadala Petroleum will extend its partnership with Premier Oil for the exploration of the Andaman blocks offshore Aceh. Both partners have a strong commitment to this new high impact growth area which supports Mubadala Petroleum’s growth strategy of finding and, if successful, developing gas for Indonesia’s growing markets."

Related Topics

Oil Split Indonesia Gas Market Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mian Tariq, who made judge Arshad Malik's video, a ..

13 minutes ago

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested

29 minutes ago

SEHA’s mobile health clinics receive over 73,000 ..

1 hour ago

Australia's onshore refugees stuck in legal limbo

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Reh ..

1 hour ago

Commissioner for timely completion of Ring Road

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.