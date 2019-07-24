UrduPoint.com
Mubadala Signs MoU To Explore Petchem Opportunities In Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:15 PM

Mubadala signs MoU to explore Petchem opportunities in Indonesia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) Mubadala, OMV and petrochemical leaders PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk and PT Chandra Asri Perkasa signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities for collaboration in the petrochemical sector in Indonesia.

The agreement was signed by Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of Petroleum and Petrochemicals Mubadala Investment Company, Dr. Rainer Seele, CEO of OMV and Erwin Ciputra, President Director of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk and PT Chandra Asri Perkasa.

The Memorandum of Understanding affirms the intention to explore potential opportunities for collaboration in the area of petrochemicals in Indonesia.

The companies will set up working groups to jointly define a schedule for the evaluation of the opportunities.

"We have been active in Indonesia for over 10 years through our portfolio companies operating across the value chain. We consider Indonesia a strategic market and are confident that this MoU will result in potential opportunities for Mubadala, our portfolio companies and key partners," said Al Kaabi highlighting Mubadala’s history in the South East Asian market and growth opportunities in Indonesia.

