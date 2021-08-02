Mubadala sponsors fourth edition of GMIS

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, announced that it will be the title sponsor for the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) for the fourth consecutive time.

Taking place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the fourth edition of the event will run from 22nd to 27th November, 2021, in parallel with EXPO Dubai.

Focusing on the theme "Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Digitalisation for Prosperity", the event will explore how the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) can be leveraged to enhance productivity across the manufacturing ecosystem and create shared value for organisations globally. The summit will also feature the UAE’s first tech-driven manufacturing exhibition showcasing the latest innovations in technology and products.

Mubadala’s participation will see the organisation highlight the recent changes among its national champions including Strata Manufacturing (Strata), Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) and Sanad Group (Sanad). As industry partners for GMIS, the three companies reinforce Mubadala’s role in the commitment to driving economic transformation across the nation.

Umayma Abubakar, Director of Executive Communications and Corporate Centre, said, "As a summit focusing on the latest trends and innovative solutions for the manufacturing sector, Mubadala’s participation will underscore our advancements in the fields of technology and industry, shedding light on our growth strategies, to make a tangible impact on communities worldwide, in line with our objectives, to position the UAE as a global hub for advanced technology.

"

"With the event taking place in parallel to EXPO 2020, we look forward to exploring more collaborative opportunities with the public and private entities and contributing to the UAE’s economic growth and diversification."

Mubadala’s sponsorship follows the sovereign wealth fund’s increased focus on the technology and manufacturing sectors, including its role in a consortium to invest a total of US$2.25 billion in Waymo, the self-driving technology company owned by Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Waymo is a proven leader in self-driving technology and is the only autonomous vehicle company with a public ride-hailing service. Furthermore, throughout Mubadala's global and collective response to COVID-19 in 2020, Strata supplied UAE-produced masks to Japan in support of their national efforts in tackling the pandemic and safeguarding healthcare workers on the frontline.

Mubadala has also expanded its investments in advanced digital technologies by acquiring a stake in G42, a UAE-born global leader in artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing. From genomics to smart nation, and from Fintech to space, G42 is accelerating the nation’s growth in technological advancements.