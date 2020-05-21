Mubadala supports fight against COVID-19 by leveraging its assets’ capabilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Mubadala Healthcare and Strata Manufacturing, Strata - Mubadala’s composite aero-structures manufacturing company - are collaborating to manufacture essential medical supplies and support the fight against COVID-19, utilising additive manufacturing to produce intubation capsule, face shields and ear guards.

The cooperation is part of Mubadala’s #WeAreDedicated campaign aimed at fostering collaboration across diverse enterprises and sectors to protect the community, and to support the UAE government in its COVID-19 response and mitigation.

A joint team was established to identify the requirements and business needs of the health sector. The team includes representatives from Mubadala Healthcare –a unit that created partnerships with international medical institutions to address the region’s most pressing healthcare needs, and Strata – a leading aero-structures manufacturing company in the global aerospace supply chain.

The team developed an innovative intubation capsule to optimise care and safety for COVID-19 patients and health workers, along with preventing the spread of the virus in the community. In addition, the team is producing ear guards for health workers that alleviate pressure on the ears caused by prolonged use of masks.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Senior Vice President at Mubadala Healthcare, said, "While face shields and ear guards will increase health workers’ safety and comfort, the patient intubation capsule is expected to be a game-changer in the treatment of COVID-19 in individuals with respiratory problems."

"We are dedicated to leveraging the Mubadala Healthcare network and our partnership with Strata to develop home-grown UAE innovations that can provide the highest standards of patient and caregiver care. This is in line with Mubadala Healthcare’s commitment to spearhead innovation and research for the healthcare sector," he added.

One of the biggest challenges for healthcare providers treating patients with respiratory problems is protecting caregivers from infection.

The COVID-19 patient intubation capsule developed by Strata is a self-contained plastic box, which fits around a patient’s face and head to allow for proper ventilation, and provides caregivers with an additional layer of protection from infected patients. Negative pressure inside the box expels the air using a pump and filter.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata, commented, "Building on the strong partnership with Mubadala Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Health Point, and in response to the needs of Mubadala Healthcare facilities, we have managed to rapidly prototype and trial COVID-19 coronavirus healthcare innovations. Our COVID-19 medical supplies highlight the valuable role of manufacturing companies during those unprecedented times. The Mini-Capsule and Mini-Capsule Plus is a life saving initiative that tackles major health issues caused by COVID-19 through the utilisation of Strata’s 3D printing capabilities."

Mubadala Healthcare has enlisted the help of its Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Health Point facilities to trial the COVID-19 patient facial casing prototype in non-live conditions. In addition, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s infection control experts will provide medical opinions, supply chain support, and clinical engineering.

For his part, Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, Chief Medical Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, stated, "COVID-19 patients and caregivers need the highest standards of care and protection. This COVID-19 patient intubation capsule ensures that our caregivers can remain safe from coronavirus infection. Our tests in non-live conditions will help to accelerate the delivery of a finalised intubation capsule product."

Once Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Health Point experts, Mubadala Healthcare, and the Abu Dhabi government approve the facial casing, Strata will convert working prototypes into mass production. Strata has also donated more than 350,000 gloves and 1,000 mask clips to Mubadala Healthcare medical facilities as part of the collaboration between the two entities.