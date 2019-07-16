Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services to leading Abu Dhabi-based healthcare provider, Uemedical

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI,16th July 2019 (WAM) - National Reference Laboratory (NRL), part of Mubadala’s network of world-class healthcare providers, today announced that it has signed a Laboratory Referral Services Agreement with United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) Group, one of Abu Dhabi's leading private healthcare operators.

NRL will become the exclusive provider of referral laboratory testing to all facilities of the UEMedical healthcare network in the UAE, including its flagship hospital Danat Al Emarat for Women & Children, HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, HealthPlus Fertility Centers and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. Patients of UEMedical network will benefit from NRL’s high-quality standards, specialized logistics solutions and comprehensive menu of more than 4,700 tests, one of the largest test menus globally thanks to NRL’s partnership with LabCorp, the world’s leading diagnostics company.

Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Head of Mubadala Healthcare, said: "Mubadala has built a network of world-class healthcare providers and we are continuously looking for opportunities to partner with private healthcare providers. This partnership allows us to deliver better results and outcomes for the patients, to provide unified laboratory services across all healthcare facilities of UEMedical, and, ultimately, to have a positive impact on the healthcare sector across the country and the region."

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, CEO & Managing Director of UEMedical, said: "As one of the emirate’s leading healthcare providers, our partnership NRL, one of the most experienced providers of laboratory solutions in the region, will complement our group laboratory department with additional services and improved deliverables. NRL’s expertise will be very well received by our network of physicians and patients, who are eager to gain access to best-in-class laboratory referral services. This collaboration will help us make another significant stride towards achieving our goals to provide the highest levels of care to the residents of the UAE and support the nation’s healthcare transition to innovative, patient-centric services."

Patient samples from all of UEMedical’s facilities across the UAE will now be exclusively handled by NRL and tested either in-country by NRL or by LabCorp in the USA.

Abdul Hamid Oubeisi, Chief Executive Officer of NRL, added: "We are very pleased that UEMedical has agreed to partner exclusively with NRL for laboratory referral services. This new partnership further demonstrates the trust that healthcare providers place in our services and quality. We look forward to providing UEMedical’s facilities with advanced, best-in-class laboratory diagnostic services across a wide range of disciplines, ensuring optimum and seamless treatment journeys for all their patients."

Majd Abu Zant, Chief Operating Officer of UEMedical said, "Across our different facilities in the UAE, we serve over 200,000 patients who will be benefiting from our collaboration with NRL offering now the full spectrum of laboratory tests complementing the performed tests in our in-house laboratory. We are indeed joining hands today to deliver high end diagnostic services to the community of Abu Dhabi and beyond."

NRL’s robust logistics solutions will guarantee sample integrity and timely sample transport from UEMedical’s facilities across the UAE, and will deliver reliable and fast test results. Additionally, best-practice connectivity solutions, including a web-portal and a two-way real-time interface between NRL’s Laboratory Information System and the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) of UEMedical, will ensure an accurate and efficient process for test ordering and results delivery. This paper-less system will help reduce the risk of human error and work duplication, and will greatly enhance quality and patient outcomes. Via the interface connection, physicians will be able to access and order from NRL’s comprehensive test menu 24/7. Laboratory results will be reported in real-time and automatically stored in each patient’s unique EMR.

NRL operates the largest network of laboratories in the middle East accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), widely recognized globally as the leading accreditation body for clinical laboratories. Its network of laboratories in the UAE encompasses a total of 10 facilities, including two reference laboratories owned by NRL and 8 on-site laboratories managed by NRL on behalf of its hospital or medical center clients. In addition, NRL offers referral testing services to a host of clients in the country and the region.