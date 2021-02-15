Mubadala, Ukrainian companies to explore investment opportunities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) Mubadala Investment Company has announced the signing of a number of Memoranda of Understanding with various Ukrainian government and private entities.

Held at Masdar City during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, and other high-level government officials and dignitaries, three MoUs were signed with Ukrainian government entities that aim to explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

The MoUs were signed by Faris Al Mazrui, Head of Mubadala’s investment program in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Roman Leshchenko, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Dmytro Sennychenko, Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, and Sergiy Tsivkach, Executive Director of UkraineInvest.

Commenting on the signings, Al Mazrui said, "Mubadala has established a strong track record of entering new and emerging markets. Ukraine has very promising potential for foreign investment, and the signing of MoUs with leading entities in Ukraine represents a commitment to explore potential investments and areas of cooperation on a case-by-case basis. We are impressed by the quality and caliber of Ukrainian businesses."

Leshchenko stated, "It is a big honour for us to be partnering with people who share our values and priorities on food safety, developing trade relationships and beginning new investment projects."

Additionally, a trilateral MoU that aims to explore potential investments in Ukraine’s clean energy sector was signed between Mubadala, Masdar, which was represented by its Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, and DTEK, represented by Maxim Timchenko.

"As a global leader in renewable energy, with a presence in more than 30 countries, Masdar welcomes this opportunity to help Ukraine achieve its clean energy goals," said Al Ramahi. "Our business model is based on forging strong partnerships in the sectors and geographies in which we operate, and we look forward to exploring potential areas of collaboration with DTEK in Ukraine. By leveraging our combined expertise, Masdar and DTEK will be able to best identify the path forward for Ukraine’s renewable energy sector."

Mubadala also signed a number of other MoUs with private companies that aim to explore investment opportunities in the private sector in Ukraine, including with EastOne, represented by Rodion Kuhaev; Interpipe, represented by Denys Morozov; Ufuture, represented by Nicholas Tymoshchuk; Unit.city, represented by Constantine Yevtushenko; Dragon Capital, represented by Andrii Nosok; Fortior, represented by Mykola Nesterenko; and UMG, represented by Andrey Gorokhov.

Earlier, Mubadala also signed MoUs with other Ukrainian companies including TAS Group, BGV, Horizon, OdessaGaz, Epicenter, Oshadbank, Mais and Metinvest, which along with DTEK and UMG fall under the umbrella of SCM.