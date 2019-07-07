UrduPoint.com
Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 Tickets Sale Starts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 tickets sale starts

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 7th July 2019 (WAM) - sports fans and tourists from across the globe can today purchase their tickets to the region’s leading professional tennis experience in Abu Dhabi’s famed winter sun as tickets for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019, which runs from 19-21 December at the International Tennis Centre, at Zayed Sports City in the UAE capital, are now on sale.

The event, which sees six of the world’s leading male tennis stars and two top-ranked female players take to the court in Abu Dhabi for three days of world-class action, has been brought forward by a week from its traditional spot on the Calendar allowing tennis fans and visitors to the UAE capital the opportunity to capitalise on the championship’s festival atmosphere.

Tickets, starting from AED 100 for Adults, are now available online from Ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE, with kids going free on Day 1 for the second year running. 3 Day packages are also available, securing seats to all the action at a 20 percent discount.

"Today is the day so many of us have been waiting for since the 11th Mubadala World Tennis Championship concluded on 29 December 2018.

Over the years this championship has proven to be the people’s favourite event on the Abu Dhabi calendar, so I encourage tennis fans worldwide, and anyone planning a festive holiday in Abu Dhabi this December, to get in quick to secure their tickets," said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.

"We made a strategic move in bringing the championship forward this year to allow spectators the chance to maximise the festive spirit and special atmosphere of this one-of-a-kind sporting and family-focused event. We look forward to welcoming everybody for three days of tennis and a whole range of fun, festive activities."

In addition to nine top-class tennis matches, ticketholders for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 will have an exciting opportunity to enjoy tennis clinics, autograph and question-and-answer sessions with the players and get involved in interactive competitions. Tournament hospitality offers unmissable food and beverage, while a grand slam range of F&B in the Tennis Village caters to all tastes.

