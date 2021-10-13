UrduPoint.com

Mubadala World Tennis Championship Makes Way For The Best In Women’s Game

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship will host its most intriguing female match-up ever on day one of its return this December, after the Championship organisers Flash Entertainment announced Olympic champion Belinda Bencic as the opponent for the US Open winner Emma Raducanu in the women’s match.

After securing Raducanu, the hottest name in world sport, for her Championship debut, organisers have pulled out all the stops to guarantee a gripping final match for the first day of the Arabian Gulf’s leading tennis experience on Thursday, 16th December, by securing Bencic.

Former world No.4 Bencic produced some stunning tennis to win gold in the singles and silver in the doubles at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Her match against Raducanu on centre court at the International Tennis Centre, at Zayed sports City, in Abu Dhabi, will also be a rematch of their US Open quarter-final at Flushing Meadows, which Raducanu won before going on to win the first major of her career.

"Since we introduced the women’s match in 2017, we have welcomed some of the biggest Names in the game to compete in Abu Dhabi.

With that legacy in place, the goal for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship is to keep evolving to ensure we bring our knowledgeable fans the best, unrivalled experiences. With Emma and Belinda confirmed, this year’s match is set to be the most intriguing women’s match in the Championship’s history. This is not one to miss," said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.

Bencic, 24, is looking forward to continuing her tennis journey, experiencing the game in a new country, and is eager to show her defeat against Raducanu at the US Open was a one-off.

"When I was offered the opportunity to come and explore Abu Dhabi and all the Championship has to offer, I was very excited and happy to do it. It’s great to travel to new places. I’m looking forward to coming, to immerse myself in the many cultures there and interact with all the fans. Emma and I played a great match in New York and I am looking forward to another great battle, this time in Abu Dhabi," said the Swiss star.

