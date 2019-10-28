UrduPoint.com
Mubadala World Tennis Championship Returns This December

Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns this December

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship, MWTC, is less than two months away, a precursor to the tennis world's 2020 season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) The Mubadala World Tennis Championship, MWTC, is less than two months away, a precursor to the tennis world's 2020 season.

Returning to the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi, the championship will be held at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed sports City for its 12th edition this December, featuring all-star tennis players Maria Sharapova, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and 18-year-old Amanda Anisimova, among others.

