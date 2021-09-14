Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi in December

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Top-class tennis is making a smashing return to Abu Dhabi this year. Mubadala World Tennis Championship owners Flash Entertainment have announced the Arabian Gulf’s leading professional tennis experience is heading back to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, from 16-18 December 2021.

The tournament will give fans the opportunity to swing into the festive season in style, with six of the world’s top male tennis players, and two leading female players, lined up to compete across three days of exciting tennis action, in a safe and secure environment.

In line with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to health and safety, which has seen the emirate ranked as the safest city in the middle East by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the 13th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship will welcome spectators with a reduced capacity in line with Government regulations across the three-day festival. The Championship is now accessible to international visitors after Abu Dhabi’s announcement to lift quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from all countries.

"Since its inception, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship has proven to be incredibly popular with people from Abu Dhabi and around the world, so to be able to announce its return, with fans in attendance, is a very special moment for us," said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.

"We challenge ourselves with each edition to provide an unmissable experience for all our audiences, from tennis fans and live event loyalists to families and international visitors.

The 13th edition is shaping up to be one of the best to date, with the opportunity for everybody to reconnect, in person, in a safe environment. We look forward to announcing another world-class line-up and welcome the world’s best tennis players back to Abu Dhabi.

"The health and wellbeing of fans, players and officials is our priority, and we are working closely with Government entities, key championship partners and stakeholders to ensure a safe and successful event for all."

Homaid Abdulla Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer, Mubadala, added: "We are proud to continue our support for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, one of the most highly anticipated sports events in Abu Dhabi. This world-class tournament is an unmissable sporting and social event for the people of the UAE that also helps to promote an active lifestyle in line with our commitment to positively impact the communities in which we operate. As Abu Dhabi resumes events with people in attendance in a safe environment, we are delighted to be welcoming some of the biggest Names in tennis to the city and helping to bring world-class entertainment to the UAE."

To ensure the health and safety of spectators, players and officials, stringent health and safety measures will be implemented for the three-day tennis and entertainment festival.