UrduPoint.com

Mubadala's MDC Business Management Services Signs Agreement With Trustech Solutions For Comprehensive Hygiene Offering

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:45 PM

Mubadala&#039;s MDC Business Management Services signs agreement with Trustech Solutions for comprehensive hygiene offering

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) MDC business Management Services (MDC BMS), a Mubadala company, has signed an agreement with Trustech Solutions to become the exclusive partner offering ReSPR technologies’ chemical free air and surface sanitization solutions in Abu Dhabi.

The ReSPR solution aims to reduce up to 99.96 percent of surface and air contaminants including viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi, and volatile organic compounds. The solution, which is not harmful to humans, pets or plants, is intended for use in hospitals, shopping malls, hotels, warehouses, offices or homes. It is certified by multiple American, European and international conformity and accreditation bodies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Europe’s Bureau Veritas.

Nasir Al Nabhani, Chief Executive Officer, MDC BMS, said: "We are pleased to provide this technology, which allows our customers to maintain a sanitary environment at their venues across Abu Dhabi without using chemical sanitizers. In line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s safety directives, we will leverage this innovative technology to contribute to the wellbeing of our community."

Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of Trustech Medical Solutions, said: "We believe this collaboration allows the parties to serve the Abu Dhabi community by improving air quality and sanitation at publically shared spaces, thus facilitating the progression towards healthier indoor environments".

Related Topics

Technology Business Europe Company Abu Dhabi Government Agreement

Recent Stories

China's Third Busiest Port to Reopen Terminal With ..

China's Third Busiest Port to Reopen Terminal Within Few Days - Industry Insider

3 minutes ago
 Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanc ..

Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanced in About 46 US Aircraft - R ..

3 minutes ago
 Wildfires in France's Southeast Kill 2, Injure 26 ..

Wildfires in France's Southeast Kill 2, Injure 26 - Authorities

3 minutes ago
 England recalls Malan as Sibley dropped for 3rd Te ..

England recalls Malan as Sibley dropped for 3rd Test against India

3 minutes ago
 Ashrafi for publicly punishing perpetrators of Min ..

Ashrafi for publicly punishing perpetrators of Minar-e-Pakistan incident

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Says Afghanistan Could Be Governed by Move ..

Taliban Says Afghanistan Could Be Governed by Movement's Council - Reports

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.