ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) MDC business Management Services (MDC BMS), a Mubadala company, has signed an agreement with Trustech Solutions to become the exclusive partner offering ReSPR technologies’ chemical free air and surface sanitization solutions in Abu Dhabi.

The ReSPR solution aims to reduce up to 99.96 percent of surface and air contaminants including viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi, and volatile organic compounds. The solution, which is not harmful to humans, pets or plants, is intended for use in hospitals, shopping malls, hotels, warehouses, offices or homes. It is certified by multiple American, European and international conformity and accreditation bodies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Europe’s Bureau Veritas.

Nasir Al Nabhani, Chief Executive Officer, MDC BMS, said: "We are pleased to provide this technology, which allows our customers to maintain a sanitary environment at their venues across Abu Dhabi without using chemical sanitizers. In line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s safety directives, we will leverage this innovative technology to contribute to the wellbeing of our community."

Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of Trustech Medical Solutions, said: "We believe this collaboration allows the parties to serve the Abu Dhabi community by improving air quality and sanitation at publically shared spaces, thus facilitating the progression towards healthier indoor environments".