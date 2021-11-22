Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, patient investor with convictions and thematic views: Khaldoon Al Mubarak

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) As the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, investors must remain wary of expected inflation and spiking interest rates. That’s according to Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO at Mubadala Investment Company, who addressed the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (#GMIS2021) today.

Speaking during the ‘Investing in the Leading Edge of Innovation’ session at #GMIS2021, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, elaborated on the investment themes of technology, life sciences and the energy transition, saying: "From a short-term perspective, there are challenges ahead with inflation creeping in and anticipated interest rate hikes, which will undoubtedly have implications.

"But Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, patient investor with convictions and thematic views. This has helped us to weather through difficult cyclical periods that would have challenged others," said Al Mubarak, who pointed to Mubadala’s investment in Masdar in 2006 and GlobalFoundries in 2009.

Al Mubarak added that the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is now a global renewables player, with investments and assets across 33 countries, representing investments of over $20 billion (Dh73.4 billion) and nearly 11 gigawatts of renewable power generation.

"Fifteen years ago, we had started investing in the renewable energy transition, before it became the popular subject it is today. We are now well-positioned in that sector, empowered with the ability to continue growing at scale," Al Mubarak said.

"As a global trade and economic hub, the UAE has acted as the transiting point between the East and the West with substantial trade ties on both sides. Global stability is crucial, and only enhances our proposition in terms of trade, business and economic growth," said Al Mubarak.

On Mubadala’s strategic partnership with the semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries, Al Mubarak said that Mubadala had invested in what was a "challenging and competitive" sector, but is now critical to global supply chains and every major future industry.

Co-chaired by the UAE Ministry of Industry Advanced Technology and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, #GMIS2021 will draw on key global leaders from government, business and civil society to discuss and debate how data and connectivity are shaping the future of the manufacturing sector while presenting opportunities for investments in technology, innovation and industrialisation. Under the theme ‘Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Digitalisation for Prosperity’, the Summit will organise panel discussions, plenary sessions and interactive workshops on topics such as dark factories vs smart factories, Government 5.0, Society 5.0, women in leadership and the UAE’s Operation 300bn strategy, which aims to expand the nation’s industrial sector and accelerate economic diversification over the next decade.

#GMIS2021 will be held during the six-day GMIS Week from November 22nd-27th at EXPO’s Dubai Exhibition Centre, featuring over 250 global speakers. The GMIS Week will include a Global Prosperity Conference run by the Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity and The Green Chain Conference, an Alternative & Renewable Energy Conference –– on November 24.

The GMIS Week will also host country-focused conferences in partnership with the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy on November 24 & 25. Throughout the week, the Summit will run an exhibition to highlight the UAE government’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign, a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage local and international investors, developers and innovators to benefit from the facilities and incentives offered by the country’s industrial sector.