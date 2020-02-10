Mubadala’s world-leading pathologists, clinical scientists share knowledge

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) For the fourth year in a row, the National Reference Laboratory, NRL, part of Mubadala’s network of world-class healthcare providers, delivered educational talks and workshops for laboratory professionals at this year’s edition of MEDLAB, which ran from 3 to 6 February 2020 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

This is in line with NRL’s commitment to elevate the standards of laboratory services delivery and improve levels of care and patient outcomes in the UAE and regionally.

NRL experts spoke in eight of the conference tracks, providing unparalleled education and management solutions to help diagnostics excel.

NRL also organised two CME-accredited workshops where, alongside its experts, prominent figures from the international pathology sector were invited to speak.

Abdul Hamid Oubeisi, Chief Executive Officer of NRL, said, "We are very pleased to support the education of current and future laboratory technicians, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in the laboratory field, through our partnership with MEDLAB.

"We have proved our standard of excellence many times over, with a total of 28 successful inspections in 2019 for the entire NRL Network, including CAP, ISO 15189, ISO 22870, JCI, and the American Association of Blood Banks. The level of expertise we brought to these workshops and talks is exceptional, ensuring laboratory professionals heard from the world’s best in the field to advance their skills and improve lab services, and ultimately contribute to excellence in patient care.

"

One of NRL’s workshops covered laboratory accreditation, providing an update on laboratory standards and accreditation requirements and an overview of the regulation and challenges facing medical laboratory professionals. Another NRL workshop on laboratory quality management, in partnership with the Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute, CLSI, shared practical solutions for laboratory-developed tests, implementing auto-verification and the tools necessary to maintain and sustain assessment, audits, and inspections to achieve successful accreditation.

International speakers at the NRL-hosted workshops included Prof Dr Brad S Karon; President of the College of American Pathologists, CAP, Dr Patrick Godbey; and CLSI Vice President, Patrick Mateta. In addition, UAE-based experts, including Asma Alameri, Head of Section of Quality Monitoring at the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, joined as a speaker. NRL speakers included Dr Basel Altrabulsi, Chief Medical Officer; Dr Laila Abdel Wareth, Deputy CEO and Chief Scientific Officer; AlBarah El Khani, Deputy Chief Operations Officer; and Faisal Ibrahim, Director of Quality Assurance.