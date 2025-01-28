‘Mufakiru Al Emarat’ Forum explores AI strategy catalysts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The ‘Mufakiru Al Emarat’ Forum, organised by the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), today discussed the role of catalysts within the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 in promoting comprehensive development.

The discussion focused on applying AI in vital sectors such as transportation and energy, the role of government policies in ensuring ethical and sustainable use of AI technologies, empowering national talent with skills to align with the technological revolution, and the role of Emirati youth in building an AI-driven economy.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the forum, the future prospects of AI applications in the transportation sector are witnessing remarkable growth and will have a significant impact on this field.

He explained that AI systems currently in use are still undergoing continuous development, offering significant opportunities for innovation and progress.

He added that the next five years will witness substantial advancements, with the UAE expected to achieve a qualitative leap in control mechanisms' speed and quality, supported by the establishment of massive data centres globally and particularly in the UAE.

The Minister highlighted the use of AI in reducing traffic congestion and predicting future bottlenecks through control centres and cameras deployed in critical locations.

He spoke about the future role of AI in transportation, pointing out that smart systems will integrate with solutions like autonomous aircraft and self-driving cars, as well as the transformation of trains into driverless smart trains.

Al Mazrouei noted that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is continuously working on drafting regulations and legislations for this sector, focusing on studying global best practices.

He mentioned that the UAE was among the first countries to develop governance systems for self-driving cars, which are still in the experimental phase, revealing that the UAE is set to begin actual trials for these vehicles.

He affirmed that the UAE has become one of the global leaders in AI, ranking among the top three to five nations investing in this field, highlighting strategic partnerships with specialised companies such as G42, which is working on developing large-scale data centres.

He further predicted a significant leap in the UAE’s transportation sector once these systems are fully operational.

Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director-General of the Future Studies Centre at the University of Dubai, emphasised that ethics in AI is a global priority for applying the algorithms of this technology. He explained that the UAE Government has established policies and governance frameworks to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI.

He noted the challenge lies in balancing the rapid evolution of AI technologies with their responsible and ethical usage. He stressed the importance of developing AI with governance frameworks that ensure its responsible application.

Dr. Al Dhaheri referred to discussions held at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting remarks by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, who underscored the need for global and local collaboration in formulating laws and regulations to govern AI usage.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, said the rapid and substantial revolution in industry, technology, and available data is reshaping skill requirements.

He pointed out that employers’ standards now demand diverse skills that extend beyond technical expertise to include soft skills such as leadership and creativity, which are key to excelling in the job market.

He added that universities are currently focusing on teaching students technical skills, including AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and AI-related algorithms, as well as their applications in both engineering and non-engineering fields.