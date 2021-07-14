Mugheer Al Khaili Inspects Progress of Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 14th July 2021 (WAM) - Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, paid a visit to the construction site of a Hindu temple at Abu Mureikhah area off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed highway to review the progress on the project.

The department is responsible for regulating Abu Dhabi’s social sector and issuing licenses for places of worship for non-Muslims.

The BAPS Hindu mandir Hindu temple to be built in Abu Dhabi, reflects the department’s aspirations to translate into reality the vision of the UAE leadership to build a cohesive society based on the principles of tolerance, acceptance and mutual respect.

Al Khaili praised the design of the edifice that will become an iconic engineering and architectural building upon completion.

He also marveled at the quality of stones and other material being used in the construction.

Al Khaili was received at the main reception hall by Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, the Religious Leader and International spokesman of BAPS Hindu Mandir, who oversees the development of the temple, and other officials.

He inspected the many illustrations and engineering details of the temple that adorn the hall and was briefed about the project’s development.

The foundation of the Hindu temple was laid in April 2019, in the presence of representatives of the Hindu community in the UAE. The temple is being built on a 55,000 square-meter area. It will include a center for visitors, prayer halls, exhibitions, learning areas, sports area for children and youths, thematic gardens, a food court, and book and gift shops.